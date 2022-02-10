 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant

  • Updated
  • 0
Tesla Discrimination Lawsuit

FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. California sued Tesla Inc. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory.

 Ben Margot - staff, AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have sued Tesla Inc. alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made.

The lawsuit seems likely to widen a rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, and the state where he launched the company. Tesla is now worth more than $900 billion, less than 20 years after Musk set out to transform the auto industry.

Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, last year after publicly feuding with California officials over whether Tesla's factory should remain shut down during the spring of 2020 while the coronavirus pandemic was still in its early stages.

The discrimination lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, was sparked by hundreds of worker complaints, said Kevin Kish, the agency's head.

People are also reading…

The department, which enforces state civil rights laws, “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment,” Kish said in a statement reported by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

The Department of Fair Employment and Housing didn't immediately respond multiple inquiries seeking further details about the lawsuit.

Even before the agency filed the lawsuit, Tesla preemptively posted a statement on its website lashing out at what it called an “unfair and counterproductive" lawsuit.

The company asserted that the agency has been asked on nearly 50 occasions during the past five years to look into allegations of discrimination and harassment, and closed each investigation without finding any evidence of misconduct.

“It therefore strains credibility for the agency to now allege, after a three-year investigation, that systematic racial discrimination and harassment somehow existed at Tesla," the company wrote, while trying to frame the lawsuit as a publicity stunt.

But this isn't the first time that Tesla's treatment of the roughly 10,000 employees at its Fremont, California, factory has come under scrutiny. The factory, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco, remains Tesla's biggest manufacturer of electric cars, even has the company has opened additional plants, including a new one in Texas.

Last October, a federal jury awarded $137 million in damages to a former Black elevator operator who had alleged he faced daily racist slurs and other forms of harassment while working at the Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting. Tesla is appealing that verdict and has denied any knowledge of racist conduct that the former elevator operator, Owen Diaz, said took place at the plant.

And then more than a half dozen current and former Tesla employees filed another lawsuit alleging the company didn't take adequate steps to protect them against sexual harassment. Tesla is seeking to shift those complaints into arbitration.

About 10% of Tesla's U.S. employees are Black and 21% are women, according to the company's latest employment breakdown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it plans to list as endangered amid a conflict over a mine to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change.

Electric vehicle charging company to build Tennessee factory

Electric vehicle charging company to build Tennessee factory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, an announcement that President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed as being a result of the federal government's effort to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs, U.N. experts said in a report quoting cyber specialists.

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday extended tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on most solar panels imported from China and other countries. But in a nod to his efforts to combat climate change and boost clean energy, Biden excluded tariffs on some panels used in large-scale utility projects.

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Temple University physics professor who was charged with sharing scientific technology with China only for the case to collapse before trial and be dismissed by the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate his clams for damages against the U.S. government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram rolls out bulk delete features and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News