 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boston transit agency to try urine sensors on elevators

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology.

The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.

The sensors on the ceiling of an elevator have an attached fan, which allows them to suck in air and “basically smell what is present,” said Meghan Collins, a program/projects manager for MBTA.

The pilot kicks off in August. Data will be collected for several months before the agency makes a decision about whether to implement the program by year's end, the newspaper said.

It's not a new concept.

People are also reading…

Nearly a decade ago, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority launched a pilot program that, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, triggered strobe lights, alarms and alerts to MARTA police when urine was detected in an elevator. The elevators were then inoperable until a cleaning. That program, deemed a success, was eventually expanded.

The MBTA hopes the program helps alleviate problems: Public urination is not only unsanitary but can also damage elevators, Collins said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand's global growth, dies at 84

Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand's global growth, dies at 84

Nobuyuki Idei, who led Japan’s Sony from 1998 through 2005 and steered its growth in the digital and entertainment businesses, has died. He was 84. Sony says Idei died June 2 in Tokyo of liver failure. Sony is among Japan’s stellar brands, having brought the world the Walkman portable music player. But it had humble beginnings in the 1940s, when the nation was rebuilding from the ashes of World War II. Idei joined Sony in 1960, and worked in its audio and video divisions. He was appointed president in 1995, and became chief executive three years later.

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea. The latest top-level meetings between the countries on Wednesday came as North Korea apparently presses ahead with preparations for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years, which U.S. officials say could occur in the coming days. Sherman and the South Korean and Japanese vice foreign ministers issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year and pledging closer security cooperation to curb the growing threats.

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

State officials across the nation have taken on Big Tech companies in the courts and state legislatures, and federal regulators have nipped at Twitter over alleged violations of users’ data privacy. Now, one state attorney general with an outsize personality and edge-skating stance nearly in the league of Elon Musk, is striding into the maelstrom of Musk’s $44 billion now-tenuous bid for Twitter. He is launching an investigation of Twitter for “potential false reporting” of bots on its platform to bolster complaints Musk himself made this week in threatening to walk away from the deal.

One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

European Union officials have agreed on new rules requiring a uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices. The move would make life easier for consumers fed up with rummaging through a tangle of cables for the right one. EU negotiators said Tuesday that they inked a provisional agreement on a “single charging solution.” It's part of a wider effort to make products sold in the 27-nation bloc more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste. The new rules will take effect by fall 2024 and mean EU consumers will only need to use a common USB Type-C cable for small and medium-sized rechargeable, portable electronic devices.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Wide-ranging legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can pass Congress. The bill unveiled Tuesday proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies. It would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies.

New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

New York this week became the second state to pass a law attempting to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping. The technology imprints a tiny serial number on shell casings, potentially making it easier for police to link a crime to a specific weapon. However, it’s unclear whether the law will ever result in such guns being offered for sale. California enacted a similar law years ago, only to have gunmakers pull new handgun models from the market rather than embrace the technology. Meanwhile, critics claim microstamping isn’t an effective crimefighting tool. Both states are now applying new tactics to pressure manufacturers, including limiting future sales of older models that lack the technology.

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

The federal government is taking the first step to set up a program that could offer more than $7 billion of loans to repair aging dams across the country. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a proposed rule Friday for the program, which could be open for applications in 2023. The Corps' Water Infrastructure Financing Program was authorized under a 2014 law. But it hadn't been set up because it lacked funding. A series of laws adopted over the past 18 months finally provided that funding. The safety of the nation's 92,000 dams has come under increased scrutiny in recent years after some high-profile failures forced evacuations.

Raytheon to establish global headquarters in Virginia

Raytheon to establish global headquarters in Virginia

Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies says it plans to establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The company says in a news release that the location just outside Washington “increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers." The company is currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts, but each of its four business units already have operations in Virginia. A spokesman says it does not expect the number of employees in Arlington to change significantly, and it will maintain its presence in Massachusetts. Raytheon’s announcement comes about a month after Boeing Co. disclosed plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Republicans are pushing an anti-Big Tech message in the midterm campaigns as they look to tap into the resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through their party. For voters confronting everything from inflation to gun violence, it’s unclear whether concerns about the role of large technology companies will resonate broadly. But it does feed a sense of animosity among some of the GOP’s most loyal voters. In Nevada, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt knocks “censorship of speech” as “one of the most onerous threats to our free democracy.” In Ohio, Senate Republican nominee JD Vance has warned Big Tech companies are going to ​“destroy our nation.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News