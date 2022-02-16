 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bond posted for Kentucky man accused of firing at candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate at his campaign office will be placed on home incarceration after a group posted bond for him Wednesday.

Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder shortly after Monday's shooting in Louisville. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

Brown, a social justice activist running as an independent for Louisville’s metro council, has campaigned with a slate of candidates opposed to projects that they say will worsen gentrification in Kentucky’s largest city. He was also a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal newspaper.

A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports.

People are also reading…

Louisville inmates released to home incarceration are fitted with a GPS ankle monitor, said Steve Durham, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Corrections. Durham said even after bond is posted it could take several hours to process Brown's release Wednesday evening.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Brown to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff and said he cannot possess firearms. Brown's lawyer said the man has “serious mental issues” and said he would undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Greenberg said he was at his campaign headquarters with four colleagues when a man appeared in the doorway and began firing multiple rounds. One staffer managed to shut the door, which they barricaded using tables and desks, and the suspect fled.

Police apprehended him a short time later, less than a half-mile from the scene. A police report said Brown was carrying a loaded 9 mm magazine in his pants pocket and had a drawstring bag with a handgun and additional handgun magazines.

Brown is also charged with four counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing shots near Greenberg's staff.

Police said Brown appears to have acted alone and the motive remains under investigation.

The Louisville bail fund said on its social media page that it “exists to not only bail out folks, but provide post-release support to get them from jail, fed, and to a situation of safety.”

Brown disappeared for about two weeks last summer. After he was found safe, his parents issued a statement asking for patience and privacy while they attended to his “physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

