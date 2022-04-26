 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bitcoin in 401(k) becomes reality for more, despite warnings

  • 0
Bitcoin 401k

FILE - A Bitcoin logo is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. More workers may soon be able to stake some of their 401(k) retirement savings to bitcoin, as cryptocurrencies crack even deeper into the mainstream. Retirement giant Fidelity said Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that it’s launched a way for workers to put some of their 401(k) savings and contributions directly in bitcoin, potentially up to 20%, all from the account’s main menu of investment options. Fidelity said it’s the first in the industry to allow such investments without having to go through a separate brokerage window, and it's already signed up one employer that will add the offering to its plan later this year.

 Kin Cheung - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — More workers may soon be able to stake some of their 401(k) retirement savings to bitcoin, as cryptocurrencies crack even deeper into the mainstream.

Retirement giant Fidelity said Tuesday that it’s launched a way for workers to put some of their 401(k) savings and contributions directly in bitcoin, potentially up to 20%, all from the account’s main menu of investment options. Fidelity said it’s the first in the industry to allow such investments without having to go through a separate brokerage window, and it's already signed up one employer that will add the offering to its plan later this year.

Fidelity's offering may be one of just a few for a while, given the substantial concerns about the riskiness of cryptocurrencies. The U.S. government last month warned the retirement industry to exercise “extreme care” when doing something like this, highlighting how inexperienced investors may not appreciate just how volatile cryptocurrencies can be, among other concerns.

People are also reading…

Bitcoin had five days in the last year where it plunged by at least 10%. The stocks in the S&P 500, meanwhile, had only two such drops in the last 50 years. Beyond its volatility, there’s still fundamental disagreement about how much a bitcoin is worth, or even if it’s worth anything at all.

Proponents say cryptocurrencies can boost returns in a well diversified portfolio, without adding too much risk. That's because cryptocurrencies haven't always moved in the same direction as stocks and other investments, though they often have in recent months amid worries about rising interest rates.

Some investors may believe in all those pros of bitcoin, but still prefer not having to open a new account to buy bitcoin, learn the intricacies of how to store them or deal with taxes on gains made in the years running up to retirement. Or they may come around to that belief soon, and Fidelity wanted to be ready for them, said Dave Gray, Fidelity Investments’ head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms.

“We have been developing this, anticipating some of the workforce trends that we see coming,” Gray said. “Our clients expect us to be ahead and developing innovative solutions."

A big part of the thrill of crypto for some traders is just how volatile it can be. Not only did bitcoin quadruple over 2020, but traders can buy and sell it 24 hours per day. A regular day for stocks on Wall Street, meanwhile, lasts just six and a half hours.

But the new Fidelity account won't offer that. It will update its price once per day, similar to traditional mutual funds. The account will also come with fees, which can range from 0.75% to 0.90% of assets. That means between $7.50 and $9 of each $1,000 invested in the bitcoin account would go toward paying expenses every year. That's less than some specialty investments but more than vanilla stock index funds, which can be virtually free.

Others in the industry are also working to offer similar products. At ForUsAll, a 401(k) provider, the company announced a product in June 2021 to allow workers to put some of their 401(k) in cryptocurrencies by sending it to a self-directed window.

CEO Jeff Schulte said the company spoke with the U.S. Labor Department throughout 2021 about marrying crypto and 401(k) accounts. Even after Labor's stern warning last month, Schulte said he still expects the product to launch this quarter. ForUsAll plans to require savers to take an interactive quiz about the risks of cryptocurrencies before buying them, among other moves to educate investors.

“Protecting investors is paramount,” he said. “We believe our solution meets all the fiduciary standards under ERISA," the federal law that oversees retirement plans.

Fidelity also places what Gray calls “digital speed bumps” in front of investors, forcing them to slow down and study the risks and rewards of crypto.

It may take a while for most employers to start offering something like this. The Plan Sponsor Council of America recently asked its members if the Labor Department’s warning changed their minds at all in terms of considering crypto.

The majority — 57% — said that they would never consider crypto as a viable investment option regardless. Another third said the warning “simply affirms the concern we already had.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

The European Union has reached a landmark deal to take aim at hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. The new law would force big tech companies to police themselves harder. It would also make it easier for users to flag problems and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines. EU officials finally clinched the agreement in principle in the early hours of Saturday. The Digital Services Act will overhaul the digital rulebook for 27 countries and cement Europe’s reputation as the global leader in reining in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms, such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

Foes trying to derail a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta are dominating a state process to gather input on environmental concerns. Georgia state officials took oversight of plans for Rivian Automotive's proposed 7,500-job plant after opponents overwhelmed Morgan County planning officials. The first meeting of one of the oversight committees was Monday in Monroe. The electric vehicle manufacturer in December announced a plant that would make up to 400,000 vehicles a year.  Opposition to the plant has been heavy from area residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.

US 'clean energy' loan for Australian plant in Louisiana

The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to lend up to $107 million to expand an Australian-owned plant that produces materials for electric car batteries in Louisiana. The loan to Syrah Technologies LLC would be the Biden administration's second clean energy loan. The Energy Department said Monday that if it becomes final, the loan would reactivate a program used during the Obama administration to lend money to auto manufacturers. The department says this would be the program's first use for a supply chain project. Syrah's plant is in Vidalia, a city of 4,000 on the Mississippi River about 100 miles north of Baton Rouge.

The Edsel, Quibi and CNN+? New addition to business failures

The Edsel, Quibi and CNN+? New addition to business failures

Epic business failures — the Edsel, Quibi, New Coke — have some new company. CNN's parent company ordered the CNN+ streaming service shut down before it had even completed a month of operation. It's a spectacular failure, with the idea of a paid streaming service for news questionable and unproven to begin with, and it was also a victim of a corporate leadership change. The service started last month only weeks before a new leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery took over, one that had nothing to do with the idea's development and quickly made clear they thought it was wrong-headed.

Seoul reports fire at abandoned joint factory park in North

Seoul reports fire at abandoned joint factory park in North

South Korea says a fire has erupted at a now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park in North Korea. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the fire was detected from a front-line South Korean observatory post at about 2 p.m. Thursday and appeared to have been extinguished about an hour later. It says it will try to confirm any damage at the complex. The industrial park, established in 2004 during a period of warming ties between the Koreas, was once viewed as a test case for reunification because it combined South Korean technology with cheap North Korean labor. But the complex’s operation was suspended in 2016 amid tensions over North Korea’s weapons program.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Why hiding cash in your home can be a bad idea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News