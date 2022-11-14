 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Binance proposes fund to save crypto from future failures

  • Updated
  • 0
FTX Bankruptcy-Fallout

FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure, aiming to stave off the cascading effects of last week's implosion of the third-largest crypto exchange FTX. Zhao posted on Twitter Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 that his company would create “an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis."

 Uncredited - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure, aiming to stave off the cascading effects of last week's implosion of FTX, the world's third-largest crypto exchange.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao posted on Twitter Monday that his company would create “an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis."

People are also reading…

Zhao provided no details on the fund's size or scope, or how the funds would be distributed.

The entire cryptocurrency universe is reeling from the bankruptcy of FTX, which was besieged with withdrawal requests in what has been the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. It's the latest failure of a cryptocurrency firm this year, as the prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies have collapsed in value.

The broader effects of FTX's failure are still too early to determine, but there are other firms now facing withdrawal requests straining their systems. BlockFi and Crypto.com both said they were facing high withdrawal requests after FTX's failure.

Cryptocurrencies have no government backing, so there's no equivalent of deposit insurance or government backstop. What Zhao is proposing may be something similar to deposit insurance or a central bank-like entity for cryptocurrencies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

A new fully electric vehicle startup in Italy is challenging U.S. and Chinese rivals with “Made in Italy" design. AEHRA is being launched by a former oil trader who hired a former Lamborghini designer to infuse the cars with Italian emotion and is placing emphasis on aerodynamics over performance. Its biggest hurdle to success is an already crowded market of EV startups and traditional carmakers. And AEHRA doesn't plan to launch its first vehicles until mid-2025. The ultra-premium cars plan to sell for $160,000 to $180,000, rolling out first in the United States and key European markets before expanding to China.

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is confirming there was unauthorized access to its accounts just hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets. Analytics firm Elliptic estimates $477 million was missing from the exchange. A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds. That's a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn’t rule out.

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters have rejected a new tax on the state’s richest residents. Proposition 30 would have boosted the tax on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. Backers of the measure said California badly needs a reliable source of money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The measure’s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his support for electric cars. He called it a corporate giveaway for ridesharing companies like Lyft, which paid for the “yes” campaign.

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

The German government has blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. The decision Wednesday comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Chinese-owned Silex Microsystems would likely be prohibited. Germany's economy minister said the government also blocked a second planned investment but wouldn’t give more details.

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

The Biden administration’s recent move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies. Trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The export ban helps set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. Both leaders are likely to touch on the export ban, which Chinese officials were quick to condemn.

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have been falling.

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual gathering in Ethiopia. The Internet Governance Forum had scheduled this year’s meeting in Ethiopia well before the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spearheaded a military campaign in the Tigray region starting in November 2020. His government cut off internet access in the region during the two-year war. Critics call Ethiopia one of the world’s most egregious examples of preventing people from getting online. Advocacy groups want internet shutdowns like Ethiopia's to be high on the agenda and for governments to stop shutting down the internet as a weapon of war.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to clean your smartphone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News