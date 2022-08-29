 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week's Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated.

Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week's losses.

Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

“Markets are still digesting Jay Powell’s hard-hitting message on inflation containment," said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in a report, while the European Central Bank also is giving “more hawkish” signals.

People are also reading…

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,220.47 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.3% to 19,762.31.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1% to 28,162.52 after the official unemployment rate for July held steady and the labor participation rate, or the share of the working-age population that is in jobs, stayed at a record high.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.7% to 2,443.90 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,996.60.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,030.61. On Friday, the benchmark index lost 3.4% in its biggest one-day drop in two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% to 32,098.99. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 1% to 12,017.67.

Selling was widespread. Tech and health care stocks were the biggest decliners. Energy and utilities stocks rose.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and by central banks in Europe and Asia might derail global economic growth.

Fed officials point to a strong U.S. job market as evidence the biggest global economy can tolerate higher borrowing costs. Some acknowledge a recession is possible but say that might be necessary to extinguish surging inflation.

The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year. The latest two were by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin.

Some investors had hoped that the Fed would ease up if inflation subsides. That sentiment led to a rally for stocks in July and early August.

Investors expect another large hike at the Fed's September meeting, though the likelihood of such a big increase is smaller following weaker-than-forecast July retail sales.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation decelerated last month, while other data shows consumer spending slowed. Wall Street will get several more updates on the economy this week.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 39 cents to $96.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract soared $3.95 on Monday to $97.01. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, shed 69 cents to $102.24 per barrel in London. It jumped $4.10 the previous session to $105.09.

The dollar declined to 138.55 yen from Monday's 138.83 yen. The euro rose to 99.99 cents from 99.92 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies. Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials say they plan to ship ores from the mine to their processing plant in Europe within a few years. China dominates global production, but skyrocketing demand and national security concerns in Western countries are pushing companies to look for other sources. Ethical concerns over rare earth mining in military-led Myanmar is also fueling interest in a more transparent supply chain.

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

Republican leaders in Virginia say they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia had adopted legislation last year that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. But Virginia's House Republicans and Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday they will push to unlink Virginia’s standards. That comes after attorneys and state officials had weighed in this week saying Virginia is on a path toward adopting California’s new rules. Those rules require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

The head of one of the country's most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams' vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world's most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn't ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.

GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image

A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The Lawrence County Republican Party posted an image on its Facebook page of the GOP elephant in which the white spaces between the animals' legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen. A party official said the image was grabbed from a Google search for the GOP symbol and was a mistake.  A party official said the image didn't represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party and apologized. The image had been used in a 2020 article in Mother Jones about racism within the GOP

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

Twitter at its best is a tool to get a message out quickly, efficiently and directly, whether you're an activist or a local fire department. But it’s also a constant risk-and-reward calculation. A bombshell whistleblower report from Twitter’s former head of security alleges that the social media company has been negligently lax on cybersecurity and privacy protections for its users for years. The revelations could be especially concerning for those who use it to reach constituencies, get news out about emergencies as well as for political dissidents and activists in the crosshairs of hackers or other malicious actors.

Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Seattle Times reports the specific regulations for Washington are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in. Inslee said in a tweet that "this is a critical milestone in our climate fight.” California’s policy requires 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. In 2020, Washington lawmakers passed a law directing the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards as they’re rolled out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a best way to brew coffee?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News