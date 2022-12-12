 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision

  • Updated
  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 27,925.38 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 19,572.66. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% higher to 7,195.00.

In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% lower to 2,370.55. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,172.36. Shares fell in India and Taiwan but rose in Singapore and Bangkok.

Markets have struggled this year thanks to high inflation and the interest rate hikes engineered to combat it. Higher rates slow business activity by design but also risk causing a recession if they go too high, all while dragging down prices of investments.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 rallied 1.4% to 3,990.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6% to 34,005.04. The Nasdaq climbed 1.3% to 11,143.74. The Russell 2000 gained 1.2% to 1,818.61.

People are also reading…

The indexes were coming off their first weekly loss in three weeks.

Technology stocks accounted for a big share of the market’s gains. Microsoft rose 2.9% and was the biggest single force lifting the S&P 500. The London Stock Exchange Group agreed to a 10-year deal where it will move data to Microsoft’s cloud and spend at least $2.8 billion. Microsoft is also taking a 4% ownership stake in the company.

Horizon Therapeutics jumped 15.5% after Amgen announced it would acquire the biopharmaceutical company for about $26.4 billion.

The rally came ahead of a key inflation report on Tuesday and a meeting of policymakers at the Federal Reserve, after which investors expect the Fed to announce Wednesday its last rate hike of the year following a blitzkrieg that began in March.

The Fed has hinted it will dial down the size of its rate hikes, leading to expectations for a more modest increase of 0.50 percentage points Wednesday.

That would follow four straight mega-hikes of 0.75 percentage points. Each was triple the Fed's usual move, and they lifted the central bank's key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4% after starting the year at virtually zero.

Other central banks around the world are also likely to raise their own rates by half a percentage point this week, including the European Central Bank.

Economists at Goldman Sachs expect Fed policy makers on Wednesday to signal their median expectation is for rates eventually to hit a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Even if inflation is waning, the global economy still faces threats from the rate increases already pushed through. The housing industry and other businesses that rely on low interest rates have shown particular weakness, and worries are rising about the strength of corporate profits broadly.

The next big milestone for markets comes later Tuesday with the release of the latest update on inflation at the consumer level. Economists have forecast that inflation slowed to 7.3% last month from 7.7% in October.

Besides raising short-term rates, the Fed is also making other moves with its vast trove of bond investments that should effectively allow longer-term yields to rise.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.61% from 3.59% late Friday. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.39% from 4.34%.

Energy producers rose Monday after the price of U.S. oil settled 3% higher. Exxon Mobil rose 2.5%.

U.S. benchmark crude added 73 cents to $73.90 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for pricing for international trading, picked up 93 cents to $78.92 per barrel.

Last week, crude prices scraped their lowest levels of the year on worries about a weakening global economy, which would mean less demand for energy.

—-

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. The agency said Microsoft has shown through past acquisitions that it will withhold game content from rivals. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, signaled in a statement Thursday that the company is likely to challenge the FTC’s decision.

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

President Joe Biden has visited the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. The Democratic president has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. Biden maintains the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help revive the U.S. middle class. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has attacked the government investments as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday. Businesses are also now getting a separate gold check mark. The blue mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

As wiretap claims rattle government, Greece bans spyware

As wiretap claims rattle government, Greece bans spyware

Lawmakers in Greece have approved legislation banning commercial spyware and reforming rules for legally-sanctioned wiretaps following allegations that senior government officials and journalists had been targeted by shadowy surveillance software. Friday's 156-142 vote in parliament followed two days of debate, during which opposition lawmakers accused the government of attempting to cover up the illegal surveillance. They demanded that the date of a general election — due before next summer — be brought forward. Critics of the new law including human rights groups and an independent transparency authority.

Women sue Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

Women sue Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s decimation of Twitter’s workforce through mass layoffs and firings. Days after the world’s richest man bought the social media platform for $44 billion, the company told about half of employees on Nov. 4 that they no longer had a job but would get three months severance.

2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football” platform to feature some of the world’s most popular musical performers on Amazon Music’s new live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a weekly concert show streaming after “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video. The concert series, which debuted in late October with guest Lil Baby, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. 2 Chainz took the stage last month with Lil Wayne, who performed some of his hits. Rapper A$AP Rocky will be featured Thursday. 2 Chainz says Amazon reached out with a “new vision” of marrying the worlds of football and music.

Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

False earthquake alerts have gone off on Android smartphones in Iran as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests. The deputy chief of Iran’s cyber police told Iranian state television on Wednesday that only Android phones received the fake alert. He blamed testing at state-owned service provider Iran Mobile Communications Co. for the alert. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency meanwhile described the incident as a hack and said: “This message is fake; do not leave your homes.” The two conflicting accounts of the event could not be immediately reconciled.

El Salvador to repurchase more of its debt

El Salvador to repurchase more of its debt

El Salvador’s government will make a second buyback of its sovereign debt bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025 as it tries to calm market concerns that it could default on its debt. In a statement Tuesday, the government set the maximum for the repurchase at $74 million. The 2023 and 2025 bond offerings were $800 million each. In September, the government bought back $565 million of those bonds. President Nayib Bukele said via Twitter that the September repurchase “was so successful that we have decided to launch ANOTHER OFFER for the remainder of the 2023 and 2025 bonds.”

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.

Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development

Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development

A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan’s chip industry has signed an agreement to collaborate with a Belgian research organization in developing next-generation chips for production in Japan. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura says the new company, Rapidus, which was launched last month by eight big corporations including automakers, electronics giants and chip manufacturers, is teaming up with Imec, a Belgium-based research organization known for nanoelectronics and digital technologies key to developing next-generation chips. Japan’s government is spending 70 billion yen ($510 million) to encourage domestic chip production while collaborating with the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ethical concerns raised about popular AI-generated portraits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News