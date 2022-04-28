 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a comedown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.

The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies.

That ongoing prosperity prompted Apple to announce a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend will stand at 23 cents per share -- more than doubling from 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

