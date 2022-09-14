 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT (AP) — When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier.

GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance.

Though the pandemic is partly to blame, larger forces are at play, too: Automakers have figured out that new models can make a bigger splash when they’re unveiled to a digital audience on a day where they don’t have to share the spotlight with their rivals. Not to mention that making a debut at an auto show can be hugely expensive.

So despite moving the show from January to balmy September and adding outdoor events, the North American International Auto Show won’t be the glitzy event it was the last time it was held in chilly January, more than three years ago.

People are also reading…

“The industry has changed — the world has changed,” said Karl Zimmermann, vice president of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which runs the show. “Do I think it’s going to be the same as it was before? No. It's a much different format. We’re using indoors. We’re using outdoors.”

This year's show will be geared more toward consumers and less toward the industry. General Motors and Volkswagen will offer test drives. There will be ride-alongs in new electric vehicles from Ford and others.

“I think that’s the likely track of the future — more consumer-focused than industry-focused, because the consumers don’t need all the the fanfare,” said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting for LMC Automotive, a Detroit-area consulting firm. “They can essentially have it look like a showroom.”

Gone from Detroit's Huntington Place convention center are the elaborate multi-story displays that cost millions and took months to construct. There won't be any attention-grabbing stunts, like driving cars up steps and through the front doors or an ice rink with figure skaters. Though many automakers, including some from Europe and Asia, decided not to attend, area dealers stepped in to provide cars and displays for their brands.

Instead of around 50 new model debuts as in past years, there's only one truly new one: The Ford Mustang, to be unveiled Wednesday night at a big outdoor event along the Detroit River. Instead of the usual 5,000 journalists, only about 1,900 received credentials this year. The press conference list has been pared back and supplemented with auto parts makers, EV charging companies and aviation startups.

“We're trying to show the whole gamut of mobility,” spokesman Frank Buscemi said.

Zimmerman said it's all part of worldwide trend that started about a decade ago and this year forced the cancellation of the auto show in Geneva, Switzerland. Other auto shows, too, are shifting toward becoming a place for customers in their region to see and even drive what's new.

Even with the changes, the show still amounts to a major production. So much so that President Joe Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other cabinet members will attend.

Biden, a gearhead who owns a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, is expected to tout his new new climate, tax and healthcare law that offers tax incentives of up to $7,500 toward the purchase of an electric vehicle. Whether Biden will get behind the wheel of a snazzy new car, as he has done during past visits to Detroit, remains to be seen.

The show won't be entirely devoid of glitz. Ford, Jeep and Stellantis' Ram brand have built displays that will hold vehicles as they drive over steep slopes. Dirt and trees were trucked in for a natural look. There will be tracks where customers can ride in new electric vehicles, including Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup.

Zimmermann agreed that attendance will likely be smaller than the roughly 800,000 the show drew during peak years of the past. He said he would be pleased with 500,000 for the 12-day show. This year, those who attend outdoor activities alone won't be counted, which will hold down the total.

One thing is sure: Electric vehicles will be big draws for the public. Many will be on display for the first time to customers even though automakers unveiled them earlier.

“They want to know how they ride, how they drive and have experience with them,” Zimmermann said. “It’s not just enough to see a car on a carpet or to see just a digital display on a screen, but to really interact with the vehicle.”

It's the interaction, with vehicles and with other people, that Zimmermann says will enhance the show after the lengthy pandemic pause.

“We like to think that after 3 1/2 years away, we'll do nothing but grow," he said.

AP White House reporter Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient

Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says a $15 billion investment in a new semiconductor plant by Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker Micron in its hometown is a step in protecting the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized market made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Granholm took part Monday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States by the end of the decade, covering 600,000 square feet and creating 17,000 American jobs. It's the largest ever private investment in the state, made possible by last month’s CHIPS and Science Act setting aside $52 billion for the industry.

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute. They face a looming strike deadline on Friday and business groups say a stoppage halting deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies rely on would be an economic disaster. The railroads have announced eight of the 13 deals they need to avert a strike, but two key unions representing conductors and engineers want the railroads to go beyond the 24% raises they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.

Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom

Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom

A global search for alternative sources to Russian energy during the war in Ukraine has refocused attention on smaller, easier-to-build nuclear power stations. Proponents say they could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to older model mega-plants. U.K.-based Rolls-Royce SMR says its small modular reactors, or SMRs, are cheaper and quicker to get running than standard plants, delivering the kind of energy security that many nations are seeking. But the reactors are many years away from operating and cannot solve the energy crisis now hitting Europe. Nuclear power also poses risks, including disposing of highly radioactive waste and keeping that technology out of the hands of rogue countries that may pursue a nuclear weapons program.

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

President Joe Biden tried to set politics aside at the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. But a tough Senate contest in the state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from the White House reflected the challenge of translating Biden's policy wins into political gains. The president, who championed the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to Ohio just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance.  Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions

A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of a trend among more prosecutors nationally to provide more transparency to the public about how the criminal justice system works and also help them address any racial and economic disparities after first identifying them in the numbers. The data is taken from internal case management systems and then analyzed in a way that can be understood by prosecutors and the general public.

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. That's despite rising battery costs. The latest EV came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. It has a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles, or 400 kilometers. You can get range of 300 miles, or 500 kilometers, if you pay more. GM won’t release the exact price of the Equinox EV until closer to the date it goes on sale, about this time next year. But the SUV is at the low end of Edmunds.com’s list of prices for electric vehicles sold in the U.S. The average cost of an EV is now around $65,000.

North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

A North Carolina-based semiconductor company says it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers. Wolfspeed Inc. announced on Friday that it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County. Wolfspeed could receive $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments to build. The silicon carbide chips are emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. The jobs announcement marked another big economic win for central North Carolina. Apple and Toyota are among the companies that are planning to build there.

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric cars. Newsom says in a new statewide TV ad that the measure on the ballot this fall is a cynical scheme by the ride-hailing company Lyft to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy. State rules require companies like Lyft to have most of their rides be in electric cars by 2030. Newsom says Lyft is trying to have taxpayers pay for that. The Coalition for Clean Air says the ballot measure is backed by a broad coalition that is concerned about the environment.

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S. It's the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order launching the initiative and later in Boston will address how biotech can help fight cancer during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies. A senior administration official says the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese 'cognitive warfare'

Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese 'cognitive warfare'

Taiwan's president says China is conducting “cognitive warfare" against the self-ruled island by spreading misinformation in addition to its regular military incursions into nearby waters and airspace. Experts have warned that China has made substantial inroads within Taiwanese mass media and could plant false narratives in social media and elsewhere to erode military morale and public confidence if it makes good on its threat to use force to annex the island. President Tsai Ing-wen also referenced China’s use of drones to pressure Taiwan’s military. Speaking Tuesday during a visit to an air defense and missile battalion, she said Beijing is seeking to “create disturbance in the minds of people" along with its physical threats.

Watch Now: Related Video

How dentists keep their teeth healthy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News