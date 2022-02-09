 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 authors named winners of Science + Literature awards

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Book Foundation has teamed with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to honor books that wed two categories not always in harmony: technology and the arts.

On Wednesday, the two organizations announced the inaugural winners of the Science + Literature awards, $10,000 honors for books, fiction or nonfiction, "that deepen readers’ understanding of science and technology.”

The winners are Daisy Hernández's “The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease”; Linda Hogan's “The Radiant Lives of Animals,” a blend of poetry and prose; and Rachel Pastan's “In the Field: A Novel," inspired by the life of Nobel-winning cytogeneticist Barbara McClintock.

“These three titles contemplate gaps in the US healthcare system, humans’ relationships to the natural world, and the legacy of a scientist ahead of her time,” Ruth Dickey, the book foundation's executive director, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate these diverse perspectives, and inspire conversations around the role of science and technology in our everyday lives.”

People are also reading…

The awards are part of a three-year, $525,000 grant from the Sloan Foundation aimed at diversifying voices in science and technology writing. The idea originated after Sloan Foundation programmer Doron Weber received in 2018 an honorary National Book Award, presented by the National Book Foundation.

Weber told The Associated Press during a recent interview that he had been so impressed by the book foundation, which sponsors a wide range of reading and educational initiatives, that he thought it would make an ideal partner for an ambitious, nationwide effort dedicated to science and technology writing.

“We have been looking to expand what we do," he said. “We felt before that we hadn't been tapping into a wide enough network."

Sloan has for decades provided grants for hundreds of science-oriented books, films and theater projects, including Margot Lee Shetterly’s biography “Hidden Figures,” the basis for the film of the same name about three Black female mathematicians’ contributions to the space program.

Shetterly is a member of the Science + Literature selection committee, chaired by Lydia Millet, a National Book Award finalist in 2020 for her novel about environmental disaster, “A Children’s Bible.”

The three authors cited Wednesday will participate in public events around the country this spring and summer. On March 3, they will join Saeed Jones, author of the memoir “How We Fight for Our Lives,” for a conversation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs, U.N. experts said in a report quoting cyber specialists.

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday extended tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on most solar panels imported from China and other countries. But in a nod to his efforts to combat climate change and boost clean energy, Biden excluded tariffs on some panels used in large-scale utility projects.

US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it plans to list as endangered amid a conflict over a mine to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change.

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Temple University physics professor who was charged with sharing scientific technology with China only for the case to collapse before trial and be dismissed by the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate his clams for damages against the U.S. government.

Reno-area startups raised $1.4B in capital, 15-fold increase

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada business startups big and small had their best overall year in 2021 as the sector raised $1.4 billion in external funding — a 15-fold increase over the previous year led by a pair of large battery technology projects, the Reno Gazette Journal reports.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans want food to be a part of their proposal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News