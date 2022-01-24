 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

  • 0
Colorado Election Breach

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference about an election breach investigation in Denver. Griswold is accusing a second Republican county clerk of violating election security. Griswold on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, ordered Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder to hand over images of the county's election system he said he made last year.

 RJ Sangosti - member, The Denver Post

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State on Monday ordered a Republican county clerk who has echoed former President Donald Trump's demands for “audits” of elections to return a copy he says he made of his county's election system, a potential breach of security.

Jena Griswold's office said in a statement that Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder disclosed he made the copy of the system's hard drive before Aug. 27. The disclosure came in an affidavit Schroeder filed in a lawsuit against Griswold's office claiming weaknesses in election security. Schroeder last fall joined the lawsuit, filed by backers of Trump's lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Secretary of State's office said Schroeder made the copy of the election system before the system was rebuilt for the upcoming contest, so there's no sign of “imminent or direct security risk to Colorado’s elections.” Still, Griswold is ordering Schroeder to sit for a deposition to determine the extent of any security breach.

People are also reading…

Schroeder did not immediately return a call for comment.

He is the second Colorado clerk who has gotten in hot water over accusations of election security breaches.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, also a Republican, is under state and federal investigation for an alleged security breach of the election system there. A judge already barred Peters, who appeared at a meeting of Trump-supporting election conspiracy theorists, from running the county's 2021 contest. Griswold earlier this month sued to block Peters from running this year's election.

This story has been corrected to show Griswold's first name is spelled Jena, not Jenna.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chip maker Intel said it will invest $20 billion to build a new factory in Ohio, an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips powering everything from phones to cars to home appliances while also signaling the giant company's commitment to manufacturing crucial technology products in the U.S.

The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The lights may be dim at the Eccles Theater and Park City's Main Street will have fewer cinephiles packing the snowy sidewalks when the Sundance Film Festival begins its 44th edition Thursday night. But if 2021 proved anything, it's that the world's premier independent film festival is more than its ski town locale.

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

Although chip shortages and supply chain issues are pushing the prices of entry-level TVs higher, there are deep discounts on midrange and high-end TVs that have the best picture quality.

China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on Chinese companies the U.S. says exported missile technology, and accused the United States of hypocrisy for selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best foods for lowering blood pressure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News