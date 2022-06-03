 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

1st remote air traffic control center in US to be in Alabama

  • 0

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A company is seeking to build the country’s first-ever remote air traffic control center, which could handle traffic for multiple airports, on the site of an old Air Force base in Alabama, a newspaper reports.

Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia, announced plans Thursday to invest about $4.7 million at Craig Air Field, now a public airport in Dallas County, just southeast of Selma, the Selma Times-Journal reported. The company also announced it will establish an international training academy at the site.

The remote tower uses cameras, real-time video and other features, allowing air traffic controllers to remotely accomplish the duties they would previously have carried out in a traditional control tower, the company said.

“Remote towers represent an important and innovative step in airspace modernization efforts in the U.S., and I’m excited to see Advanced ATC establish its pioneering operation at Craig Field,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

People are also reading…

While the technology is gaining a foothold in Europe, it is relatively new to the United States, Dan Cunningham, chief operator officer for Advanced ATC, told The Associated Press.

“Remote tower systems are brand new in the United States,” Cunningham said. He said the tower will be part of their training academy at the site — where they anticipate training students from around the globe — but will need approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before handling air traffic in the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration has not approved any remote tower systems for use. But Cunningham said remote towers at two airports are currently going through the evaluation process, and “our process will be the same.”

Advanced ATC officials said the remote tower will be equipped to support aviation expansion and provide air traffic control services for up to 40 airports in the U.S.

“The outlook for small airports to be able to afford ATC service without the requirement to build a $5 million to $10 million control tower is now available with the advancement of camera and satellite technologies changing almost daily,” Cunningham said. “The Selma RTC will be the catalyst for this historic change in the United States.”

The company’s five-year plan seeks to bring as many as 119 jobs to Selma, with a payroll of $8 million. Of those, the company will hire 28 people to operate the facility at Craig Field within the first year, with a payroll of $3.1 million.

Indra, an aviation navigation systems company, will partner with Advanced ATC and contribute staffing, software and logistics for each remote tower system established in North America.

Meanwhile, the international training academy will provide operational training and certifications for between 25 and 50 students each year.

“We are thrilled to reach a win-win agreement and are very anxious to get started making aviation history at Craig Field," said Advanced ATC President Monica Cunningham.

When asked for a timeline of when to expect the new additions to be operational, Craig Field Executive Director Jim Corrigan said the academy would accept its first class in September and the remote air traffic control tower will be certified in December. He added that Craig Field will also have a staffed air traffic control tower.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Times Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

Experts say installing technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons in the New York City subway would be challenging. Mayor Eric Adams says the technology might still be worth trying in a pop-up fashion at select locations as a deterrent. The scanners are already used in some places like sports stadiums but need to be accompanied by human operators. Still, the idea has gotten a closer look after a mass shooting on the subway in April. That was followed by a fatal shooting in May and the continuing debate over gun control after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.

Live updates | 200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia

Live updates | 200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country. They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families. Wednesday was International Children’s Day. In his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday, Zelenskyy says the purpose of the criminal policy “is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return.” Zelenskyy says 243 children have been killed so far in the war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, adding that it could be more as his government doesn’t have a full picture of the situation in areas occupied by Russian troops.

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

IndyCar's latest push to go green includes T-shirts made from recycled plastic bottles. The shirts are the centerpiece of “The Penske Initiative,” which hopes to hold carbon-neutral races by 2050. What may have been considered a laughable endeavor just a few years ago now seems like a reasonable goal despite IndyCar's waste. That includes truckloads of fuel and tires as well as countless pollutants like emissions, chemicals and petroleum products. IndyCar has plans for renewable fuel and renewable tires and already is using electric trucks.

Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states

Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states

The nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency says the vulnerabilities can leave the machines susceptible to hacking if the flaws go unaddressed. The information is contained in an advisory that CISA sent to state election officials. It is based on testing by a prominent computer scientist and expert witness in a long-running lawsuit. CISA says there's no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results. In a statement Tuesday, Dominion defended the machines as “accurate and secure.”

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week. Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss. Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The benchmark index has risen 7.1% since coming to the edge of a bear market two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.91%.

What's in the latest US military package to Ukraine

What's in the latest US military package to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine evolves, so do the needs of the Ukraine military. That’s the case U.S. officials are making as they explain the decision to include a mobile rocket-launching system to help the Ukrainians against the Russian assault in the country’s east. In the initial phase of the invasion, Ukraine relied on anti-tank and anti-armor weapons to repel what many thought would be a quick assault on Russia's smaller neighbor. But it’s now turned into a grinding artillery battle that could go on for months and will require different types of weapons systems.

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses Friday as invesetors considered the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, marking its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News