Tale of two islands

Custom from the word “go.”

That’s one description for this eclectic kitchen remodel offered by Alicia Walz, design consultant with Forever Cabinets by Kendrick. The striking, light-filled kitchen has its own strong vibe with elements of coastal farmhouse, industrial, modern and rustic, to name a few influences.

“It’s designed for family life, a landing place, a very functional and well-thought-out kitchen and keeping room,” she explains. “The space has a timeless feeling with natural and warm wood tones and soft gray walls.”

Not one but two islands — each 16 feet long by 36 inches deep — stand out in this open layout. Each one has its own aesthetics and purpose. One island is clearly for cooking with a stove and plenty of storage for pots and pans — and no overhang to fit bar stools.

The counter top is beautifully grained, custom-stained hard maple. While the cook must take care with hot pans, the little dings and scratches that may accumulate over time will add character.

The second is “a destination island,” says Walz, “And it’s designed for entertaining and serving food.”