Taking the first steps to a lifetime of running

Dear Doctor: I’ve read that most New Year’s resolutions don’t even make it to March, and considering what happened to my plan to start running, I totally believe it. What can I do to be successful?

Dear Reader: You’re one of the estimated one-third of Americans who decided to change something about their lives in the new year. And according to a recent survey by YouGov, your goal to start exercising is among the most popular resolutions. (Saving money, losing weight, healthy eating and lessening stress round out the top five.) But as the hundreds of self-help books published each year remind us, change is hard. Even the most disciplined person does better with a game plan.

First, it’s important to be as specific as possible about your goal, which means deciding what success will look like. Is it running a set number of days per week? Running a certain distance? Competing in a specific race? Each of these are concrete objectives in which success is recognizable. Once you’re clear about what you want, you’re ready for the next step, which is a plan for how to achieve it. The trick here is to break down the main goal into reasonable and realistic increments.

