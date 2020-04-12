Symphony tuned into collaboration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Collaboration is at the heart of the operation of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony. Over its 90-year history, prominent collaborations with community organizations have kept the symphony tuned into service throughout the Cedar Valley.

This spirit of collaboration dates back to the founding of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony in 1929.

The greatest example of community collaboration by the symphony is the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. When discussions began about the need for a new performance hall, the symphony was a key player, and symphony volunteers helped to raise funds to build the center.

Current symphony board president E.J. Gallagher has a unique perspective on those years. The performing arts center is named in honor of his parents, Edward and Catherine Gallagher, and Carl and Peggy Bluedorn.

“Both of my parents were long-time supporters of the symphony and enjoyed attending its performances, serving on its board and working with the Symphony Guild,” said Gallagher.