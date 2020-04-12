Symphony tuned into collaboration

Collaboration is at the heart of the operation of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony. Over its 90-year history, prominent collaborations with community organizations have kept the symphony tuned into service throughout the Cedar Valley.
This spirit of collaboration dates back to the founding of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony in 1929.
The greatest example of community collaboration by the symphony is the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. When discussions began about the need for a new performance hall, the symphony was a key player, and symphony volunteers helped to raise funds to build the center.
Current symphony board president E.J. Gallagher has a unique perspective on those years. The performing arts center is named in honor of his parents, Edward and Catherine Gallagher, and Carl and Peggy Bluedorn.
“Both of my parents were long-time supporters of the symphony and enjoyed attending its performances, serving on its board and working with the Symphony Guild,” said Gallagher.
“My father became active in the UNI Foundation, served as its chair for some time and became convinced that the symphony, our communities and the UNI School of Music could best be served with a performing arts center on the UNI campus. My mother, a UNI graduate, supported the project and enjoyed attending concerts after its opening. They also provided continuing support after the center opened. This tradition has been carried on by the Gallagher Family Foundation, which they established,” he explained.
Today, the symphony has developed many artistic and community relationships. During Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger’s tenure, the symphony has worked with the Metropolitan Chorale, Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra, the University of Northern Iowa School of Music, Wartburg College, Waterloo and Cedar Falls public libraries, Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, Waterloo Community Playhouse, University of Northern Iowa Children’s Choir, visual artist Gary Kelley and many others.
“Simply put, these collaborations have provided the platform for some the most rewarding experiences in my career. I believe deeply that making music is about communication, empathy and connection, and nothing gets us closer to those ideals than partnering with other artists and community groups,” said Weinberger.
“Our hope is that the next nine decades only see an increase in the frequency and impact of these types of collaborations.”
WCFSO Executive Director Rich Frevert said a commitment to service is at the core of recent collaborative initiatives.
“We are honoring the collaborative history of the symphony by being open to new ideas. While we can’t implement every project, we are constantly talking with people about how we can cooperate, not only with musical projects, but in other pursuits as well.”
New collaborations are planned with Waterloo Center for the Arts, Youth Art Team, Oster Regent Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse, Hip Hop Literacy Group, Waterloo Community Schools and the performing arts center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!