Swap the Figgy Pudding with These Heavenly Holiday Drinks and Appetizers

‘Tis the season! As the weather gets colder, gift shopping begins, and Mariah Carey takes over the radio, you know that it’s finally the holiday season.

Whether you’re hosting a party or want to impress your loved ones with a tasty appetizer they’re sure to love, this is the perfect master list of delicious fan favorites. From sweet to savory to 21+, these recipes are perfect for sharing with your holiday guests.

This classy, upscale holiday appetizer will leave your guests begging for more. The recipe is easy to make and beginner-friendly with a quick 35 minute completion time and a yield of 24. This recipe tends to be a fan favorite, with reviewers on Delish loving the cross between the sour-sweet flavor of the cranberry mixed with the savory brie. Overall, this recipe boasts a 4.7-star rating with over 420 reviews—it’s guaranteed to satisfy your holiday hankerings!

Anything shaped like a Christmas tree is likely to bring up the holiday spirit! If you’re a fan of classic cheesy bread, this has the perfect celebration twist. The flavors of garlic, mozzarella, and dough make it a hit for all audiences with very little effort. Mix it with a side of marinara and serve! One serving yields 8, but you can easily double it. Its preparation time is 20 minutes, followed by a 20-minute cooking period. Plus, this easy-to-eat appetizer is perfect for serving at larger family celebrations!

If you’re looking to impress your guests with an aesthetic and delicious appetizer, these cheddar holly crackers are perfect for your get-together. The crackers are perfect passing-by snacks, and they are sure to be popular with the younger members of your holiday celebration. The recipe takes 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete and yields 4 dozen cheddar crackers. Plus, you can make them into any shape you desire, from snowmen to presents and trees.

Say, what’s in this drink? Even if it’s cold outside for your holiday celebration, warm your guests up with a smoky, festive mix between roasted citrus and bourbon. You’ll feel sophisticated and classy presenting and drinking this delicious concoction by the fire. Truly, this drink will be the talk of the evening.

This recipe provides the perfect twist on a classically festive holiday dish. The cheese adds a rich, silky quality to the deviled eggs and a punch of savory flavor. These are easy to serve and share with as many guests as you’d like. Plus, they are relatively cheap to buy and easy to make. The recipe yields 12 eggs and takes a total of 40 minutes to complete. Add some roasted red pepper seasoning to top off the eggs and to give them a festive flavor and decorative color pop.

When it comes to appetizers, dips and sauces are always a go-to staple for the evening—so why not make it festive and healthy? This gorgeous (and delicious) recipe from Two Healthy Kitchens has simple, easy-to-use ingredients that will make this recipe a staple for holiday hosting. The recipe produces one serving platter and is ready for guests in less than 30 minutes. Not only is it quick, easy, gluten-free, and vegetarian, it also sports a 4.6-star rating among the community of holiday hostesses. Add some nutrition (and decoration!) to spread your celebration into a success!

Whether you’re looking for fun, festive, unique, or stand-out, you’re sure to wow your loved ones with any one of these tasty appetizer recipes. Enjoy!

