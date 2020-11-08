Sure signs that it's time to plant spring bulbs

Fall is bulb time, and the question is a familiar one: “When should I plant my bulbs?”

Tulips, daffodils and other spring-blooming flower bulbs need cool soil temperatures to root, so the simple answer is when the soil is 55 F. Our nights have been plenty cold for planting, but I’ve taken advantange of these balmy November afternoons to tuck the last alliums into the ground, a yellow-blooming variety called “Moly,” which blooms at the end of spring.

Mother Nature has her own indicators for when bulb-planting time arrives:

Crickets no longer chirp

Squirrels are digging in acorns as fast as they can

Birds start to group and depart

Fall foliage is past its peak

You start turning on the heat in your car every morning

The air smells of wood smoke

Grapes are ripening on the vine

You blow out the irrigation system before the winter freeze

Hostas lie down

The air has that organic, decaying leaf smell

You’ve already winterized your garden (except for mulching with leaves, which you can’t do until the ground freezes)

The dog moves from a cool to a sunny spot in the yard

Kids start putting on their jackets without being nagged by you