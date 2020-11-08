 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sure signs that it's time to plant spring bulbs
0 comments

Sure signs that it's time to plant spring bulbs

{{featured_button_text}}
snowdrops.jpg

Snowdrop (Galanthus) is the earliest spring-blooming bulb flower to bloom.

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Fall is bulb time, and the question is a familiar one: “When should I plant my bulbs?”

Tulips, daffodils and other spring-blooming flower bulbs need cool soil temperatures to root, so the simple answer is when the soil is 55 F. Our nights have been plenty cold for planting, but I’ve taken advantange of these balmy November afternoons to tuck the last alliums into the ground, a yellow-blooming variety called “Moly,” which blooms at the end of spring.

Mother Nature has her own indicators for when bulb-planting time arrives:

  • Crickets no longer chirp
  • Squirrels are digging in acorns as fast as they can
  • Birds start to group and depart
  • Fall foliage is past its peak
  • You start turning on the heat in your car every morning
  • The air smells of wood smoke
  • Grapes are ripening on the vine
  • You blow out the irrigation system before the winter freeze
  • Hostas lie down
  • The air has that organic, decaying leaf smell
  • You’ve already winterized your garden (except for mulching with leaves, which you can’t do until the ground freezes)
  • The dog moves from a cool to a sunny spot in the yard
  • Kids start putting on their jackets without being nagged by you

It’s better to plant too late than too early. As long as you can work the soil, you can plant bulbs. Once the temperature is optimum, you have a six- to eight-week window to get bulbs in the ground before it freezes hard.

Spring-flowering bulbs must be planted in the fall. Bulbs are not seeds; they are alive and will not last in storage. Water immediately after planting.

+1 
070814bp-parker-melody-mug

Parker

 BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Larry L. Rasmussen

  • Updated

Independence—Larry L. Rasmussen, 72 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterlo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Fox News call the election for Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News