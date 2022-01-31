Super Time Savers: Get Ready for the Big Game with These Products

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content.

The big game is just about here: The 2022 Super Bowl is Feb. 7, and everyone knows that the only thing as important as football on game day is the food. But it can be a lot of work preparing all those dishes for a big, hungry crowd. So, it’s nice to have a few time-savers close at hand that are still delicious and crowd-pleasing.

With just a few small boosts from the products in this guide, you can save time and money in the kitchen, allowing you to spend more time enjoying the football festivities with friends and family.

Kosmos Q Wing Dust is a flavor-packed seasoning blend specifically formulated for wings. Simply sprinkle the dust on your chicken after baking and watch as delicious buffalo wings appear before your eyes. You can also use this versatile seasoning on popcorn, cauliflower, potatoes, or seafood.

These tools are ideal for fans of any recipe involving spicy green peppers. Easily remove seeds and ribs from the inside of jalapenos to cut back on the heat, and make favorites like cream cheese-stuffed or bacon-wrapped jalapenos in the handy grill rack, which provides perfectly cooked peppers every time.

This knife set is perfect for bringing a little bit of sophistication to the Super Bowl celebration. The well-designed tray expands out for extra capacity and comes with a built-in set of meat and cheese knives perfect for serving charcuterie.

This queso spice mix is a quick and easy way to get that crowd-pleasing favorite: queso. Customize your dish by making either a creamy dip or a sturdier queso with the delicious flavors of mild chili, sweet bell pepper, and onion.

Six Gun’s spice offers a shortcut to another fan-favorite on game day. Use these four-ounce seasoning packs to whip up a big batch of flavorful chili with minimal work. Customize your spice level by adjusting how much you add and get cooking!

These tortilla chips are the perfect companion for all that queso and chili. These thick and crispy chips hold up under the stoutest of dips, then provide a satisfying crunch with a hint of lime and salt flavor for the ideal bite.

Paper serving boats are the kind of thing you’ll be glad you had when it comes time to do the dishes. Save your plates by serving up Super Bowl treats in these paper food serving boats that are recyclable and eco-friendly. Your dishwasher will thank you.

Cook Choice’s Onion Blossom Maker brings home a restaurant favorite so that you can enjoy battered onion blossoms any time. The set includes a slicer that will quickly and easily turn your onion into a blossom and a breader bowl that helps evenly distribute batter for the perfect crunch.

This breader bowl is a mess-free solution to batter just about anything. From chicken wings to mozzarella sticks, simply place your food in the container with your breading of choice and give it a shake for perfectly coated treats, every time.

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 is exactly what its name implies. It’s nine cooking tools in one, incorporating an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, and more. It cooks food faster and healthier, allowing you to get more Game Day treats to those hungry crowds.

These tools and spice mixes are sure to simplify the Game Day appetizer- and food-making process!

