Summer serenity

An intriguing blue-green called “Aegean Teal” is the color of the year for Benjamin Moore. The color creates natural harmony and invites us to reflect and reset.

It’s also a color that speaks of the seaside and summer.

Rooted in the elegant, handspun textures of the home, the entire Benjamin Moore Color Trends 2021 palette comforts as it uplifts.

“Amid uncertainty, people yearn for stability. The colors we surround ourselves with can have a powerful impact on our emotions and well-being,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore director of color marketing & development.

“Aegean Teal 2136-40 and the corresponding Color Trends 2021 palette express a welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home.”

Color Trends 2021 begins in the kitchen, exploring how this intersection of craft, nourishment and community breathes color and design inspiration into the rest of the living space. The Color Trends 2021 palette and the Color of the Year reflect this grounded sensibility with warm, sunbaked hues that play to the senses.

