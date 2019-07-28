WATERLOO – Each artist — Paul Graubard, Barbara Heitzman, Jerry and Thaddeus Erdahl and Woodie Long — has a unique perspective and approach to their art. For Chawne Paige, their works, as a whole, “feel like summer.”
Collections from these five artists are now on exhibit in galleries and concourses throughout the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Paige, WCA curator, said the artwork is a reflection of summer with “loads of color and lots of different mediums.”
After spring shows came down, Paige decided it “was a great moment to transition the whole museum to a new season. We swapped out galleries from one end of the building to the other, and 90 percent of what we’re showing in the galleries now is lighthearted fun.”
In the Forsberg Gallery, Jerry Erdahl and his son Thaddeus each have space to share their whimsical pieces, but the artists each have very different, distinct approaches to their work. Paige describes it as a “visual conversation” between the artists. Jerry, who lives in La Porte City, makes assemblage sculptures, while his Florida-based son creates ceramic sculptures and portraiture.
“These two narratives are a fascinating interaction that has humor and whimsy and irreverence. Jerry is a self-taught artist who collects objects to make beautiful assemblages. Thaddeus is an accomplished sculptor. His larger-than-life sculptures of figures like Abraham Lincoln look like wood but are all ceramic. His exploration of human emotion and expression is captivating,” Paige said.
Heitzman’s pastels are an eclectic mix of paintings ranging from still lifes and landscapes to people, including works created in the studio and plein-air.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase Barbara’s work. Her imagery — taken from day-to-day life, landscapes and florals — are beautifully executed,” Paige said.
Heitzman, formerly of Waterloo, was an instructor at Malcolm Price Lab School in Cedar Falls. She is a signature member of the Iowa Pastel Society and founder of Plein Air Painters in Dubuque, sharing a studio at Studioworks in the Dubuque Millwork District.
Paul Graubard paints stories and daydreams that celebrate life and its bounty. Now in his late 80s, the Massachusetts-based artist gave up his practice as a psychologist two decades earlier after a family tragedy. His subject matter includes northern adventures, circus festivities, tall tales and religious stories.
“He found that painting was a way to cope with his loss. In many ways, painting helped save his life,” said Paige. Pieces from Graubard will be added to the WCA’s permanent collection.
The colorful American folk art pieces in the “Woodie Long & Friends” exhibition have been donated to the center’s permanent collection by Long’s widow. Long wanted to share stories of his life through his painting and over 22 years, he amassed more than 17,000 paintings, Paige said.
This exhibit represents a collaboration between Long and other contemporary folk artists. “There are more than 75 pieces in the exhibit. Long would start a panel and mail it off to a different artist to fill in one of the areas and send it back. You might have five or six artists doing something on a single painting,” he explained.
