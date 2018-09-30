CEDAR FALLS – Susan Witwer is remembered as a determined but graceful advocate for breast cancer prevention, education and support. She was a team leader for the National Breast Cancer Coalition and assisted with the Iowa delegation during NBCC’s annual Lobby Day on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Witwer died in 2010. After her death, her husband Dean and their children generously began funding the Beyond Pink TEAM’s Susan Witwer Memorial Scholarship. Over the years, the fund has helped send eight new advocates to the annual National Breast Cancer Coalition Leadership Summit in D.C.
Dean Witwer died April 24, leaving behind a legacy of trained breast cancer advocates to represent the Cedar Valley and surrounding area at the national level.
Susan was a breast cancer survivor and always interested in politics, says her friend Christine Carpenter, Beyond Pink TEAM advocacy council chairperson and NBCC board member.
“She used to tell me that sometimes she’d watch the news and end up throwing her shoe at the TV,” Carpenter says.
In 2003, Carpenter invited her to attend the National Breast Cancer Coalition Annual Advocacy Conference, that included a day spent lobbying Congress. She learned about the research that was taking place to find a cure for breast cancer, the importance of advocacy and learning about the making of legislative process.
“The experience empowered her. She was a survivor who was doing something positive, that could have an impact. At home she wrote letters and thank-yous and followed up to keep breast cancer in the forefront for specific legislation we wanted passed. She didn’t have to throw her shoe at the TV anymore,” says Carpenter.
In 2004, Witwer became an NBCC team leader. She also studied NBCC’s legislative priorities and politely but with persistence presented its position to Iowa’s Congressional senators and representatives. She was named an honored member of Beyond Pink TEAM in 2006, nominated by Carpenter.
Public policy at the national level has a direct impact on breast cancer research and treatment at the local level. “Sue did so much for grassroots advocacy. She was willing to do whatever it takes to end breast cancer,” Carpenter says.
In two years, NBCC will reach its Breast Cancer Deadline 2020. The deadline for a strategic action plan was set in 2010 as a commitment to know how to end breast cancer. Through the Artemis Project, NBCC is working with researchers and patient advocates to develop a preventive breast cancer vaccine.
Researchers have identified 10 antigens or biomarkers that may be found in breast cancer patients and clinical work is moving ahead on a preventive vaccine. “But they’ve never been tried together in one immunization. We’re working with the FDA with hope that clinical trials could begin Jan. 1, 2020,” Carpenter explains.
Another aspect of the Artemis Project is understanding how to prevent breast cancer metastasis, including why some to breast cancers go dormant for years and then remerge having spread to other organs. Figuring out how to maintain that dormancy could prevent metastasis.
“That’s why the scholarship fund and training of advocates is so vital. It takes political will to get this done and research and health care dollars to make it happen. That’s all influenced by public policy.”
Donations can be made to the Susan Witwer Scholarship Fund at www.beyondpinkteam.org. For more information on NBCC’s Breast Cancer Deadline 2020, visit www.breastcancerdeadline2020.org.
