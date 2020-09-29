Stressful layoff stresses a marriage

You know that you are trying to help him, but this is not the help he needs right now.

You are a proactive self-starter. He is not. This doesn’t mean that he is incapable of making his next move, but he will not do this on your direction or timeline.

Yes, offering up ideas and solutions is your idea of being a good team member, but another way to emotionally support someone is to say, “You’ve got this, and I’ve got your back.”

I’m suggesting that you do something that will be very hard for you. Stop. Stop coaching and prompting. Stop asking. Try this for a week. After that, you could suggest that you and your husband set up a time each week for a “family meeting,” where you open up your finances, see where you stand, and where he can share his latest efforts with you. He should volunteer this information. If he doesn’t, do your best to resist your desire to press him.

A lower-stress part-time seasonal job (or volunteering for a local cause) might be the best way for him to recover his health and self-esteem and kick-start his job search.

Dear Amy: Because of the current pandemic, a friend’s daughter got married at an outside location with only immediate family present.