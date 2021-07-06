Stepparent should nudge, not kick, to the curb

Dear Amy: My stepson is 22 years old. He has a room at his mother’s house and at my house, but he mostly stays with his girlfriend at her place.

Still, he expects that we just “hold” his room with all his things hanging in the closet for whenever he wants to drop in, and he doesn’t give any advance notice.

Part of this problem is obviously my husband’s “divorced dad” guilt. This is his only son, and his youngest child.

When my husband and I moved to a new home that we bought together I hoped it would change.

The son was really helpful after the move, but then disappeared to stay elsewhere. Otherwise, when he is at our home, he helps out minimally.

I’ve taken to just not making him “comfortable” here, but that feels really passive-aggressive.

We’ve joked with him about moving out, but his dad won’t just “kick him to the curb,” which I think is an exaggeration since he has three homes.

I’m feeling very resentful. He has quit his studies a few times, quit his scholarship money, and put his mom into debt cosigning for student loans.

He has a decent paying job in construction now and just can’t grow up!