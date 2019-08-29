These great kitchen designs will have you cooking in style!
They’re the work of some of the area’s finest builders and interior designers and featured in previous issues of CV Home & Garden magazine and our sister publication, Gallery of Homes.
The National Kitchen & Bath Association has surveyed hundreds of designers throughout the U.S. to create their kitchen trends forecast.
Check out these five NKBA trends for planning your dream kitchen.
1. Color. Look for the all-white kitchen to fade with the rise of interest in saturated colors like navy blue and emerald green. Use the colors as accents, on a countertop or appliance finish.
2. Column refrigerators. Separating the fridge from the freezer storage units creates more flexibility in design and function.
3. Appliances that cook. Smart appliances have sensors, cameras and other technologies that can identify what’s cooking and set times and temperatures, allowing the home chef to cook like a pro.
4. Mixed metals. Designers will be mixing and matching finishes for hardware, faucets and fixtures. Honey-bronze is a hot new look, and matte finishes and black stainless steel are alternatives to traditional stainless steel.
5. More accessibility. Open-concept designs, adaptive and accessible designs and technologies provide options for people of all ages and abilities in the kitchen. Concepts include pullout drawers, touch-free faucets, voice-controlled appliances, etc.
