Spouse sees marriage consumed by differences

Couples on opposite ends of the political spectrum can have healthy relationships as long as each recognizes the other’s point of view and tries to understand their rationale for their viewpoint. Have your wife’s overall views toward the world changed, and if so, can she explain when this happened, and why?

Without offering kneejerk and defensive reactions to one another, you —and she — might find a sliver of common ground upon which to rebuild. And then you both can revert to the age-old wisdom of picking your battles wisely.

Marriage counseling could help you to communicate more effectively about your problems, including discussing the direction you each see your lives taking.

Her reaction to the idea of meeting with a counselor would reveal the extent of her commitment to moving your marriage back toward the center of your lives.

Dear Amy: My close friend, “Marcia” is in her early-60s. She has been seeing “Brad” off and on for many years.

Unfortunately, Brad has a violent temper. The two of them could be floating along in Loveland, and then he will lose it, push her, yell at her, slam out of the house — and she will be terrified.