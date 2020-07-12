'Some Were Neighbors:' Grout exhibit explores collaboration during the Holocaust

“The photographs are very powerful, along with the stories about why people collaborated with the Nazis, or who said nothing as their neighbors were rounded up and taken to death camps,” said Alan Sweeney, Grout director of facilities and exhibits.

Many “neighbors” — workers, teenagers, policemen, religious leaders, business associates, teachers and friends — made individual choices to collaborate and comply with the Nazis, and sometimes individuals resisted. Reasons for both are explored in the exhibit, Sweeney said.

Influences ranged from fear, indifference, anti-Semitism and community standing, to peer pressure and a desire for money or material goods. In Slovakia, for example, Jews were turned over to the Germans for as little as a bag of sugar.

“Everyone’s actions took place in a climate of licensed violence against Jews and pervasive Nazi propaganda that reinforced anti-Jewish hatred,” according to one display. Trust between people eroded and an indifference to the suffering of others grew.