'Some Were Neighbors:' Grout exhibit explores collaboration during the Holocaust

WATERLOO – The statement is stark and devastating: “The shameless, soulless people, who disrespected the commandment to love their fellow men, disregarded the laments, the cries of babies and women and men. They did not fear. They had support from the German police, the social consent to persecute Jews.”
Tadeuz Markiel’s remark is prominently captioned on a photograph of an old farmstead in “Some Were Neighbors: Choices, Human Behavior & The Holocaust,” an exhibit now on display at the Grout Museum of History & Science. Markiel was recalling the events he witnessed as a 12-year-old non-Jewish resident of Gniewczyna, Poland, as violence was perpetrated against Jews by Nazi Germany in World War II.
The traveling exhibit, produced by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., is sponsored by UNI’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education in Cedar Falls. The Grout Museum has featured annual Holocaust exhibits for more than five years, as well as Holocaust Remembrance Day events, said Alan Sweeney, director of facilities and exhibits at the museum.
An exhibit opening was originally planned for late spring, but was postponed due to COVID-19 closure. The museum reopened to the public in June with safety protocols in place, including a requirement to wear masks.
Sweeney said the display examines the motivations of ordinary people in Nazi-controlled countries during wartime, including Germany, Poland, Hungary and France, as well as the Soviet Union, through a collection of historical documentation, survivors’ commentaries and photographs.
“The photographs are very powerful, along with the stories about why people collaborated with the Nazis, or who said nothing as their neighbors were rounded up and taken to death camps,” said Alan Sweeney, Grout director of facilities and exhibits.
Many “neighbors” — workers, teenagers, policemen, religious leaders, business associates, teachers and friends — made individual choices to collaborate and comply with the Nazis, and sometimes individuals resisted. Reasons for both are explored in the exhibit, Sweeney said.
Influences ranged from fear, indifference, anti-Semitism and community standing, to peer pressure and a desire for money or material goods. In Slovakia, for example, Jews were turned over to the Germans for as little as a bag of sugar.
“Everyone’s actions took place in a climate of licensed violence against Jews and pervasive Nazi propaganda that reinforced anti-Jewish hatred,” according to one display. Trust between people eroded and an indifference to the suffering of others grew.
At the same time, some people made the choice to risk their own lives to help Jews hide or escape. In one panel, Holocaust survivor Esther Bem recalled how strangers helped her family survive in hiding: “These were ordinary people that will never be in history books. In an era when goodness was very rare, they cultivated it. They didn’t think of themselves. This is something I want the post-Holocaust generation to know, that people have choices.”
A trunk belonging to Polish Jews and death camp survivors Jozef and Sonia Maidan was brought out of the Grout collection for the exhibition. The trunk held all their belongings when they traveled to the United States, sponsored by Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo. The one-of-a-kind trunk was rediscovered nearly a decade ago, Sweeney said, and the Maidan family donated it to the museum. A photograph of Jozef and Sonia accompanies the trunk.
