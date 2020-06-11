Solar power

Here’s how solar works: Solar panels contain solar cells that use semiconductors that convert light into electrical energy. Direct current or DC electricity is produced, routed underground to an inverter and converted into alternating current (AC) which is used in everyday household systems and appliances. Meters measure the amount of electrical energy produced by the panels and monitors the system. The electricity passes through the utility grid.

The number of solar panels required for a ground-mount or roof-mount system depends on a variety of issues, including energy usage. “Each system is custom-designed to fit a customer’s utility use, and you have to consider future usage,” Rabe said. “Over-designing a system does nobody any good.”

Panels also can withstand hail and rain storms and heavy winter weather. Rabe offers a 25-year panel warranty and a 12-year inverter warranty.

Orientation, exposure and tilt of the array impact energy collection. For example, orienting a solar array due south will provide the highest energy output in Iowa. East or west orientation shows a 15 to 20 percent drop in performance while arrays oriented to the north will have an energy generation reduction of 30 to 45 percent compared to a southern-facing array.