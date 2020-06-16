Soap, not water temperature, that kills viruses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We received so many questions related to the coronavirus and COVID-19 that we needed to address them.

A reader from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, asked if water temperature plays a role in killing the virus when we wash our hands. “I have been diligently washing my hands, but sometimes I don’t wait for the water to come out hot,” he wrote. “Does washing with cold water and soap kill the germs, or does the water have to be hot?”

The answer is that the water you wash your hands with can be any temperature at all. Although warm water may be more comfortable, it’s the properties of the soap — not the water temperature — that breach the outer coating of the virus and kill it.

Along those same lines, a reader from Santa Rosa, California, urged people to consider turning off the tap during the 20 seconds they are lathering up. “Hand washing is critical for health now, but water conservation never fails to be significant,” she wrote.

A reader from Arkansas asked if using the microwave is a good way to destroy virus particles on surfaces. “I feel that the best way for the virus to invade my home in this rural and isolated area of Arkansas is through the mail and newspaper, and I have been running them through the microwave for 30 seconds,” he wrote. “Is the microwave killing the virus?”