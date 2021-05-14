So You Bought A New Grill: Here Are 12 Must Have Accessories To Complete Your Purchase

Grill your vegetables and fruits stress-free with Weber Stainless Steel Vegetable Basket. This vegetable basket is the best choice for side dishes. You can use it while grilling your other foods. Whichever size is your grill, it's designed to fit all Weber grills. Add it to your cart today.

4. BBQ Gloves

Every grill master knows that barbecue gloves are part of their grilling arsenals. Whether you are moving hot grates and pans or picking the brisket off the flames with your hands, trust Premium BBQ Gloves. The gloves are made of heat and cut-resistant material and heavy-duty synthetic that can withstand up to 1472°F. Buy one today.

5. Probe Thermometer

It takes years of grilling to know the meat temperature by feeling it. But thanks to Inkbird Instant Read Meat Thermometer that responds in 3-5 seconds. The read smoker meat thermometer supports lock readouts even after the probe is removed. Get yours today.

6. Grill Cover