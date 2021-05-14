 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
So You Bought A New Grill: Here Are 12 Must Have Accessories To Complete Your Purchase
0 comments
So You Bought A New Grill: Here Are 12 Must Have Accessories To Complete Your Purchase
sponsored AP

So You Bought A New Grill: Here Are 12 Must Have Accessories To Complete Your Purchase

  • Updated
  • 0

Even the most experienced grill master can confirm that having the best grill alone is not enough for neighborhood cookouts, backyard barbecues, or prime grilling season. No matter how good your grill is, the right accessories will make your grilling a splendid experience.

Whether you are an experienced chef or upping your grilling skills this summer, these twelve grilling accessories will change your BBQ experience.

1. Oklahoma Joe's Knife Set

If you are looking for the best knife set necessary for trimming or slicing when prepping your food, then Oklahoma Joe's Blacksmith 3-piece knife is a must-have. The kit includes a boning knife, brisket knife, and utility knife. All knives are riveted and have full-tang handles for increased stability and strength. Buy today for a splendid grilling experience.

knife set

Get Your Oklahoma Joe's Knife Set Today!

2. Oklahoma Joe's 2 Piece Set

Oklahoma Joe's Blacksmith 2-piece toolset functionality will enhance your grilling experience. The set includes a spatula and tongs for turning and holding your steak with ease. You can use the notch on the spatula for hanging or as a bottle opener. Get yours now.

2 piece set

Get Your Oklahoma Joe's 2 Piece Set Today!

3. Weber Basket

Grill your vegetables and fruits stress-free with Weber Stainless Steel Vegetable Basket. This vegetable basket is the best choice for side dishes. You can use it while grilling your other foods. Whichever size is your grill, it's designed to fit all Weber grills. Add it to your cart today.

weber basket

Get Your Weber Baskets Today!

4. BBQ Gloves

Every grill master knows that barbecue gloves are part of their grilling arsenals. Whether you are moving hot grates and pans or picking the brisket off the flames with your hands, trust Premium BBQ Gloves. The gloves are made of heat and cut-resistant material and heavy-duty synthetic that can withstand up to 1472°F. Buy one today.

bbq gloves

Get Your BBQ Gloves Today!

5. Probe Thermometer

It takes years of grilling to know the meat temperature by feeling it. But thanks to Inkbird Instant Read Meat Thermometer that responds in 3-5 seconds. The read smoker meat thermometer supports lock readouts even after the probe is removed. Get yours today.

probe thermometer

Don't Forget Your Probe Thermometer!

6. Grill Cover

A grill cover is one of the outdoor cooking accessories that you should have. Protect your grill from dust, wind, direct sun rays, and other dangerous weather conditions. The UV inhibitors in the fabric will protect your grill from fading. Buy now.

grill cover

Don't Forget Your Grill Cover!

7. Spray Bottle

160oz Clear Glass Spray Bottles with 3-Setting Adjustable Heavy Duty Sprayers is a perfect tool for spraying sauce and oil on your beef, chicken, or pork BBQ. Chalk labels are convenient for labeling. Get yours today.

spray bottle

Get Your Spray Bottles Today!

8. Grill Rescue BBQ

A brass wire brush can get small bristles stuck in your grill and end up in your food. But with a Grill Rescue BBQ replaceable cleaning head, you will clean your grill without any mess. Grill Rescue does not have any metal parts and uses steam to clean the grime. Make grill cleaning effortless by buying Grill Rescue.

grill rescue

Get Your Grill Rescue BBQ Brush Today!

9. Disposable Pans

Get creative and bake, cook, or grill in Disposable Pans. The extra-thick aluminum foil and wide rib walls make baking, transporting, and serving food with these pans hassle-free. Buy one now for the next holiday gathering.

disposable pans

Don't Forget Your Disposable Pans!

10. Pizza Stone Kit

Hello pizza maker? Do you have the essential pizza tools like folding pizza peel, pizza stone, and pizza cutter? Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Set got you covered. Pizza Stone retains heat, helping you have an evenly cooked crust. Grab yours today.

pizza stone

Get Your Pizza Stone Kit Today!

11. Chimney Starter

Do you know the method you use to light up charcoal can interfere with your food's flavor? However, with rapid Chimney Starter, it's now easier to have hot coals for grilling your favorite food without interfering with its flavor. The tool is easy to use for a more extended period. Buy one today for easy grilling.

chimney

Don't Forget Your Chimney Starter!

12. How To Grill Book

Step up your grilling skills and expanding the range of dishes you can grill with How to Grill Turtleback Binding Edition by Steven Raichlen. Raichlen is the IACP Cookbook awards winner and shares some easy-to-make recipes. Buy one today.

book

Get Your How To Grill Book Today!

We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News