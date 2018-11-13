Ina Garten. The Butterball turkey hotline. Even the late, great Anthony Bourdain. Those are some of the names that come to mind when you think of a Thanksgiving expert.
Snoop Dogg is not one of those names.
But in his recently released cookbook, “From Crook to Cook,” the erstwhile rapper, entertainer and co-host of the Emmy-nominated series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1 emerges as someone with strong opinions about the year’s best eating holiday. His recipes are solid, and in some cases brilliant, superior to what’s in a lot of cookbooks. (“He surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes,” says another Thanksgiving expert, Martha Stewart, in the book’s intro.) Take, for example, the Ain’t No Jive herbed turkey and gravy. It features an herb butter rubbed underneath the skin — a pro move — as well as gravy with a hit of orange juice.
Snoop answers several all-important questions about his holiday feast and shares the recipe for M.O.P. mash out potatoes, which include the genius addition of mayonnaise. For the rest of the recipes, you’ll have to buy the book. Until he has his own Thanksgiving hotline, it’s as close as you’ll get to having him in your kitchen.
Game day nachos
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” Snoop tells Bloomberg, “because it’s a double-hitter—you got good food and you got good football on the same day. I got a game-day menu in my book with plenty of munchies you can make before the main event. The best are the Suited and Booted loaded nachos. So easy and cheesy. All you do is spread your favorite chips on a baking pan, load ‘em up with toppings, and bake in the oven. One pan slam.”
The Ain’t No Jive Turkey
“I always keep OJ in the fridge and oranges in my kitchen. Martha makes a lot of recipes with lemon, and it just made sense for me to use oranges since I love the flavor,” Snoop admits. “And ooh-wee does it work for turkey.” The rapper is an unofficial turkey expert. For years, he has given out birds to locals in Inglewood, California, in advance of Thanksgiving; people line up for hours.
“I’m always lookin’ for ways to use all kinds of herbs. Don’t they make everything better?” he continues. “I don’t get down with no bland turkey, and unless you add plenty of herbs in a thick rich coat of butter, nobody is getting excited about that bird. It’s the main event. It better have all that flavor.”
Sweet Potato
vs. Pumpkin Pie
“When I was making my cookbook I had to get sweet potato pie in there,” says the rapper-cum-cook. “These days everyone is into pumpkin spice, but I skip the pumpkin—sweet potato pie is a real ‘hood staple and Broadus family favorite. (Pop-culture fact: Snoop was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus.) A little orange makes the sweet potato flavor stronger, and that’s what you’re here for, right?”
