S'mores Deserts Squares! All The Flavors Without The Fire

Step 2: Crush 40 wafers and mix them with butter and sugar. Press the mixture on to the bottom of a 13x9 inch baking pan. Bake 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool.

Step 3: Beat chocolate pudding mix and 1 ¼ cups of milk with a whisk for 2 minutes. These automatic whisks really take the work out of whisking. Spread over the crust. Cover with remaining wafers. Whisk vanilla pudding mixes and remaining milk for 2 minutes. Stir in whipped cream. Spread over the wafer layer and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 4: Heat your broiler. Top dessert with marshmallows and broil for 1 minute or until marshmallows are lightly browned. Top with grated chocolate and serve!

This will definitely have your friends and family asking for S’more!

