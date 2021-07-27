 Skip to main content
S'mores Deserts Squares! All The Flavors Without The Fire
S'mores Deserts Squares! All The Flavors Without The Fire
S'mores Deserts Squares! All The Flavors Without The Fire

S’mores Dessert Squares

There is a reason they call them S’more, because they are so darn good you want some more. Well these dessert bars are no different. These dessert bars scream decadence by combining chocolate, pudding, and whipped cream together to make the filling. All the classic flavors without the fire!

Let’s dig in!

S’mores Dessert Squares

You will need the following ingredients:

72 vanilla wafers, divided

5 Tbsp. butter, melted

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 pkg. (3.9 oz.) Chocolate Flavor Instant Pudding

3-1/4 cups cold milk, divided

2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) Vanilla Flavor Instant Pudding

1-1/2 cups thawed Whipped Topping

1-1/2 cups Miniature Marshmallows

1/2 oz. Semi-Sweet Chocolate, grated

Let’s get to cookin:

Step 1: Heat your oven to 350 degrees

Step 2: Crush 40 wafers and mix them with butter and sugar. Press the mixture on to the bottom of a 13x9 inch baking pan. Bake 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool.

Step 3: Beat chocolate pudding mix and 1 ¼ cups of milk with a whisk for 2 minutes. These automatic whisks really take the work out of whisking. Spread over the crust. Cover with remaining wafers. Whisk vanilla pudding mixes and remaining milk for 2 minutes. Stir in whipped cream. Spread over the wafer layer and refrigerate for 3 hours.

whisk

Buy Today!

Step 4: Heat your broiler. Top dessert with marshmallows and broil for 1 minute or until marshmallows are lightly browned. Top with grated chocolate and serve!

This will definitely have your friends and family asking for S’more!

