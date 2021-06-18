Sleuth wants to report adultery to friend

Even though your interference is excessive, I believe that yes, if you value your friendship with “Katrina,” you should tell her about this.

I agree with you that knowing about the affair for many months (and caring about this affair, as you obviously do), puts you in the position of lying by omission.

You might gingerly raise this to Katrina by saying, “If ‘Jack’ was having an affair, would you want to know about it?” If she answers by asking, “Why? Do you know something?” You should say that you do.

She might say “Nope, I’m good.” If so, you should let things lie.

Dear Amy: I am a divorced 60-year-old woman in a relationship with a 64-year-old divorced man, “Dave.”

Dave and I each have two adult children ranging from 28 to 34.

Dave has a great relationship with his son, but recently Dave found out, through his former wife, that their 34-year-old son was selling drugs to a small group of friends.

Dave has a good relationship with his ex, but we don’t know if “drugs” means marijuana or something else.

Marijuana is partly legal in this state, but any drug other than that would be illegal.