CLARKSVILLE – Dairy cows are wonderfully, surprisingly social creatures.
Some cows like to keep moving, sashaying around the New Day Dairy barn and stopping here and there to say hello, or gather in groups of three, four or five cows to exchange bovine gossip. Other cows settle down in their stalls, nap, graze and wait for callers. Several times a day, the cows saunter over for milking by Rita the Robot.
Guests can watch it all from a pair of large windows in the loft at the New Day Dairy Guest Barn, 13000 175th St., near Clarksville.
The new bed-and-breakfast accommodation is where you can “sleep with the cows,” said Lynn Bolin. She and her husband Dan, known as “Dairyman Dan,” will open the guest barn in mid-December with one bedroom, a private bath, full kitchen and sitting area. Two additional bedrooms and baths will open in the coming year.
“We offer the unique aspect of staying on a working dairy farm, a fully operational farm that has been Dan’s family farm for 125 years,” Lynn said. The European-inspired guest house that overlooks the barn is modern, bright and comfortably furnished with farmhouse chic and accessorized with just enough cow-themed tchotchkes to give it that perfect sense of place.
The Bolins build the new farmstead in 2015, adjacent to the historic family farmstead. They lived in what is now the guest barn while building a home on the property.
Beyond the adventure — and chance to take a great selfie with a friendly Holstein, the New Day Dairy Guest Barn is more than an Instagram moment. It’s an opportunity for guests to learn about where their food comes from, said Lynn. She grew up near Minnesota’s Twin Cities and admits her own farm experience was limited until she attended Iowa State University in Ames, where she met and married Dan.
“There’s a growing curiosity for people to find out more about farms and how food is produced, and people are enjoying new, different experiences, so why not come sleep with the cows and see how cows are milked on a modern dairy farm?” New Day Dairy belongs to Prairie Farms Co-op and their milk usually goes to make cream cheese and Swiss cheese, Lynn explained. The dairy is a Silos & Smokestacks site that regularly hosts school groups and other visitors. Although Dairyman Dan knows the names of the 150 or so cows, the plan is to paint a different color stripe on six cows. Guests can learn the names of these “Super 6,” find out when they were born, their calves and other details on a posting in the common loft, then watch their comings and goings in the barn.
And if you wake up in the middle of the night, you can always climb the stairs to the loft, sit at one of the pub tables, sip coffee or tea and check out what the cows are doing at 3 or 4 a.m. It’s also a perfect place for board games, cards or puzzles.
There’s a dining table for the continental breakfast — bagels, cream cheese, yogurt, granola, milk and such, and occasionally, Dutch letter pastries prepared by a neighboring farm family. Guests also can purchase groceries and cook their own meals in the cheerful kitchen. There’s an introductory tour when guests arrive and a farewell-to-the-cows tour at the end of their stay. For folks who want a real-life dairy farm experience, up to four guests can add the “Be a Dairy Farmer” challenge to their stay and spend 1 ½ hours with Dairyman Dan feeding a bottle to a calf, moving among the cows to shovel manure, riding a tractor and stepping inside the control center that operates Rita the Robot. In the warmer months, visitors can enjoy the guest barn porch and gardens and hike or bike on the Rolling Prairie Trail just a mile away. Charles City is within easy driving distance for whitewater rafting, the Carrie Lane Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum and the Charles City Art Center. Mason City and Waverly are other hubs for activities.
Accommodations start at $125 per night; discounts will be offered for additional nights. The New Day Dairy Guest Barn will be listed on AirBnB and VRBO. For more information, visit www.newdaydairy.com,
