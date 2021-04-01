Skin care is for more than beauty

Dear Doctor: I heard two teenagers in line at the drug store talking about the skin microbiome and how you shouldn’t use soap on your face because it wipes out the good bacteria. We hear a lot about the gut microbiome lately, but is the skin microbiome really even a thing?

Dear Reader: The word “microbiome” refers to any community of microorganisms that live together peaceably in a specific environment. To reflect the fact that they don’t cause illness, it’s said that they “colonize” an area rather than “infect” it.

In terms of the human microbiome, we’re talking about the vast array of microbes that live upon and within our bodies. These colonies are typically composed of bacteria, bacteriophages, fungi, protozoa and viruses. Depending on their location, they number into the millions, billions and, in the gut microbiome, trillions.

Dermatologists have long suggested that harsh soaps, too much scrubbing and daily bathing with overly hot water can strip the epidermis not only of helpful oils, but also wreak havoc on beneficial microbe colonies. To protect your skin’s microbiome, think in terms of gentle, pH-balanced soaps, and gentler overall treatment. That means save the scrubbing with loofas and brushes and other rough materials for the truly grubby areas. Instead of a vigorous rubbing with a towel when you are finished bathing, gently dab and pat your skin dry. And, in case you were wondering, you definitely want to keep up the vigilant hand washing that helps keep us safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0