Sister wants to weigh in about sister’s obesity

People who self-identify as “type A” are usually “type A plus,” and someone exuding your extreme and judgmental “fix-it” energy will likely send a loved-one hurtling straight into her pathology. (Reading your question made me want to dive into a pint of Ben and Jerry’s.)

No, do NOT contact your sister’s “slim” husband in order to discuss your sister’s weight with him. That is extremely disrespectful.

Obese people know that they’re obese.

And although you have diagnosed your sister’s sugar fixation as being the problem – beyond food choices, obesity often also has an emotional component that will not respond to dieting advice, especially from someone who has never struggled with eating and weight issues.

You live a long distance away from your sister. The very best way for you to behave toward her is to be loving, nonjudgmental, and emotionally supportive – without telling her what to do.

All of your energy should lean toward patience and compassion (this is going to be a very heavy lift for you).