Sister needs to find a place to live

Dear Amy: About 15 years ago my sister sold her house and started living in rented accommodations in the winter. She camps from May to October. This has resulted in her calling me up three to five times a year, asking if she could stay with us in the city while she went to appointments (such as dentist, doctor, car repair etc.).

Last year my siblings and I inherited some money. I was hoping that she would buy some basic accommodation (such as a condo) somewhere in our province in Canada.

My sister’s winter rental is ending and like clockwork she has just contacted me to see if she can stay with us for two nights.

I am really struggling with how to answer her. Part of me says to just go ahead and let her stay with us for a couple of days, but my wife and I don’t want to enable a lifestyle that depends on us having her in our home several times a year.

—Conflicted in Vancouver

Dear Conflicted: Your sister’s lifestyle does not depend on you hosting her. If you didn’t host her, she would find another way to accomplish what she needs. You should only ask yourself whether you and your wife want to see her. Everything else aside — if you do, then welcome her.