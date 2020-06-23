Sister needs to find a place to live
0 comments

Sister needs to find a place to live

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 Bill Hogan

Dear Amy: About 15 years ago my sister sold her house and started living in rented accommodations in the winter. She camps from May to October. This has resulted in her calling me up three to five times a year, asking if she could stay with us in the city while she went to appointments (such as dentist, doctor, car repair etc.).

Last year my siblings and I inherited some money. I was hoping that she would buy some basic accommodation (such as a condo) somewhere in our province in Canada.

My sister’s winter rental is ending and like clockwork she has just contacted me to see if she can stay with us for two nights.

I am really struggling with how to answer her. Part of me says to just go ahead and let her stay with us for a couple of days, but my wife and I don’t want to enable a lifestyle that depends on us having her in our home several times a year.

—Conflicted in Vancouver

Dear Conflicted: Your sister’s lifestyle does not depend on you hosting her. If you didn’t host her, she would find another way to accomplish what she needs. You should only ask yourself whether you and your wife want to see her. Everything else aside — if you do, then welcome her.

All you have to do to change this dynamic is to say “no,” one time: “We’re not going to host you this season, but maybe next time.” You don’t need to make up an excuse, or supply a reason. In beautiful Vancouver, it would be easy for your sister to rent a room for a couple of nights.

Dear Amy: Thank you for offering actual practical advice to “Grieving Daughter,” regarding her smoking addiction. When I read her question, I assumed you would just say, “Quit!”

Ingesting some nicotine while I quit was the only way I could do it. Thank you for suggesting that.

— Former Smoker

Dear Former: Many people did NOT like that I recommended gums, patches, and vaping as things to try, while quitting cigarettes. I don’t think any of them were former smokers (I am).

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan M. Featherston
Obituaries

Nathan M. Featherston

  • Updated

Nathan Michael Featherston, 19, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 15, 2020, due to accidental drowning in the Mississippi River.

Death-notices

Robert L. "Bob" Smith

  • Updated

Robert L. "Bob" Smith, 61, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home

Brenda Lea Jones
Obituaries

Brenda Lea Jones

  • Updated

Brenda Lea Jones, 51, of Eldora, died Wednesday, June 17, at the Iowa City Veterans Hospital of natural causes.

Carma Hardy
Obituaries

Carma Hardy

  • Updated

Carma Christine Hardy, 41, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, June 17, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wirecard's former CEO arrested in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News