'Sister Act' musical, powerful 'Our Town,' 'Elf' on boards for 2020-21 at WCP

WATERLOO – Disco meets gospel music when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier hides out in a convent after witnessing a murder in the musical comedy, “Sister Act.” The Waterloo Community Playhouse opens the 2020-2021 theatrical season with the summer musical based on the popular 1992 movie.

The show will be on the boards July 10-19 at the Hope Martin Theatre in the Waterloo Center for the Arts and sets the stage for an entire season of shows that are “accessible to audiences and entertaining,” said WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt.

“When we’re putting together a season, we want a combination of shows that are interesting and ones that appeal to a broad audience,” Holt explained. “This year we’re not doing any that are super-edgy or cutting edge. Shows are very accessible to audiences, and it’s more of a family-themed season.”

Thornton Wilder’s powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town” returns to the stage as an autumnal offering to Waterloo Community Playhouse audiences, Oct. 9-18. The classic drama is set in the fictional Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, and the story follows the Gibbs and Webb families through 12 years of change. In three acts, Wilder explores mundane daily life, the love of a romantic young couple and finally, a devastating tragedy.