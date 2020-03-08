'Sister Act' musical, powerful 'Our Town,' 'Elf' on boards for 2020-21 at WCP

WATERLOO – Disco meets gospel music when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier hides out in a convent after witnessing a murder in the musical comedy, “Sister Act.” The Waterloo Community Playhouse opens the 2020-2021 theatrical season with the summer musical based on the popular 1992 movie.
The show will be on the boards July 10-19 at the Hope Martin Theatre in the Waterloo Center for the Arts and sets the stage for an entire season of shows that are “accessible to audiences and entertaining,” said WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt.
“When we’re putting together a season, we want a combination of shows that are interesting and ones that appeal to a broad audience,” Holt explained. “This year we’re not doing any that are super-edgy or cutting edge. Shows are very accessible to audiences, and it’s more of a family-themed season.”
Thornton Wilder’s powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town” returns to the stage as an autumnal offering to Waterloo Community Playhouse audiences, Oct. 9-18. The classic drama is set in the fictional Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, and the story follows the Gibbs and Webb families through 12 years of change. In three acts, Wilder explores mundane daily life, the love of a romantic young couple and finally, a devastating tragedy.
“‘Our Town’ is powerful storytelling and classic drama at its finest,” said WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt. The play is generational, he said, and still relevant because it speaks universal truths about being human.
“Elf” fans can celebrate the holiday season Dec. 4-19, at the Hope Martin Theatre. Based on the 2003 movie, an orphan crawls into Santa’s bag and is transported to the North Pole. He thinks he’s an elf until he has to acknowledge the truth that he’s too big to be an elf and has no toy-making skills.
A new theatrical adaptation of “Terms of Endearment” will be on stage Feb. 26-March 11, based on the movie and Larry McMurtry book. The story explores the tumultuous and touching relationship between mother and daughter.
“The Foreigner,” May 14-23, is “one of the funniest plays ever written,” Holt said. Set in a Georgia fishing lodge, Charlie Baker’s friend Froggy LeSueur tells the lodge owner that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Charlie is compelled to go along with the ruse after he overhears a private conversation.
The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre season features “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” “Frozen Jr.,” “Pinocchio” and “The Velveteen Rabbit.” BHCT also will present “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Garden with University of Northern Iowa graduate Jakob Reha as director. BHCT's Anita Ross will be assistant director and dramaturg.
All BHCT performance times and dates will be released at a later date.
“The season is more about classical ideas with ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘The Velveteen Rabbit,’” said BHCT Artistic Director Ross, and is an opportunity to “bring the classics to life again” for young audiences.
“Frozen Jr.” is a youth version of the popular “Frozen” Broadway musical. Disney Theatrical Productions makes youth versions of the musical available to community theaters.
“Audiences will immediately recognize the characters they love, and it’s the same story and music. It’s just that the length has been cut to about 1 hour, and actors have to be 18 or younger,” Ross explained.
A special collaboration takes place March 26-28 when WCP/BHCT joins forces with the Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center to present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.” The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice, is based on the “coat of many colors” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.
“It’s an incredible collaboration between our organizations and the Gallagher Bluedorn to celebrate the performing arts center’s 20th anniversary season. An amazing team of people is being put together for this show,” Holt said.
For season and single ticket information, contact WCP at 235-0367, or online at wcpbhct.org.
