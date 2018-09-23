CEDAR FALLS – Acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein recalls receiving a handwritten copy of Concerto No. 3 from celebrated American composer Philip Glass and how she felt the first time she played it.
“It was incredibly exciting. I played it through and heard what an incredibly beautiful and deep piece of music it is,” says Dinnerstein. Glass wrote the concerto for Dinnerstein, who co-commissioned it with a consortium of 12 orchestras, including the wcfsymphony. Her recording of the concerto has reached No. 1 on the Billboard classical charts.
She will perform the concerto with the symphony in Saturday’s concert in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The event also will feature a rarely performed overture by Tchaikovsky, as well as his Fifth Symphony.
“This is a monumental program for us with such a high-profile performer as Simone and it adds up to a special occasion to open the 2018-19 season. We have a few special touches planned that will make the evening feel extra special,” says Jason Weinberger, the Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and conductor.
Weinberger and Dinnerstein met in 2008 when she performed with the symphony. When Glass approached the pianist to compose a piece specifically for her, she organized the consortium with orchestras from throughout the U.S. and Canada, including the wcfsymphony.
“Jason has a lot of fresh ideas, and he’s a very open person. Most orchestras can’t afford to commission a work by a major composer on their own, so having a consortium like this makes it more accessible,” Dinnerstein says.
A fund established by the Bill Witt family for such projects made participation possible for the symphony. “To see the score, to see the CD recording … we’re listed right there alongside good company. It’s really exciting to band together with other orchestras to create such a piece and working collaboratively has been wonderful,” Weinberger says.
The conductor describes the concerto as “amazingly beautiful, beguiling and incredibly listenable. The audience is going to be gratified.”
Glass and Dinnerstein share composer Johann Sebastian Bach as an influence, and when he proposed writing a piece for her in 2014, Dinnerstein requested he write a concerto. “There haven’t been many piano concertos written for piano and strings since Bach’s time,” she explains.
The pianist performed the world premiere and recorded the album in 2017. She retains exclusivity of the concerto for two years and is touring it to perform with all consortium member orchestras.
“This piece brings out the sonority of the piano, the instrument’s different qualities. It has such lyrical qualities that blend so beautifully with the strings, and it’s accessible to a wide range of orchestras from large to chamber,” Dinnerstein says.
Each time she plays the concerto in concert, she discovers something new. “Philip’s music has such depth – another thing he has in common with Bach – and quite a lot of it is left open to interpretation. That makes it fresh for me each time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.