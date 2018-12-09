CEDAR FALLS – Bauhaus-trained potter, educator and author Marguerite Wildenhain taught her students that learning was in doing, not the finished piece. Dean Schwarz, noted Iowa potter and founder of South Bear School in Decorah, was one of her students in the 1960s, and for a time, taught alongside her at Pond Farm near Sacramento, Calif.
Their friendship continued until her death in 1985. Wildenhain gave workshops and lectures at Luther College in Decorah, where Schwarz was an art department faculty member. Over the years, she presented the college with pottery, drawings and rare books.
Wildenhain also gave Schwarz and his wife Geraldine a collection of travel-inspired drawings, among other pieces. That 25-piece collection is on display through Jan. 20 at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Schwarz is in the process of archiving the extensive collection of his own work and pieces he’s collected through the years. He thought art enthusiasts would be interested in this facet of Wildenhain’s artistry.
“I’m an old crock now, but I’m always learning. People are forever teaching me things. Even though I was teaching with Marguerite and was her student, sometimes she’d force me into crying about what I should be doing. I can still feel her power,” says Schwarz.
She once paid him with a teapot and tea cups for a summer’s work.
Wildenhain believed artists must give their life to art, and Schwarz has done just that. He has been a potter for 68 years, and his passion for art remains strong and true. In 2007, Dean and Geraldine Schwarz co-authored and published a 700-page encyclopedic look at his mentor’s life and career. It took 10 years to research and write “Marguerite Wildenhain and the Bauhaus: An Eyewitness Anthology.”
A drawing of Wildenhain by Roy Behrens, who retired recently from the University of Northern Iowa art department faculty, is included in the anthology. Behrens also studied with the potter.
Wildenhain’s work has been collected and exhibited in major U.S. museums and around the world. These drawings, Schwarz says, were made during Wildenhain’s travels through Europe and Central America from the 1920s until 1940. She used watercolor, pencil and colored pencil to draw scenes from such locales as Siena, Italy; Saint-Gilles, Belgium; Guatemala City, Guatemala; and Lyon, France, where she was born in 1896.
The display includes text from Wildenhain’s writings and travelogue-inspired descriptions, says Curator Emily Drennan. The drawings are “visually arresting. Some have so few lines but capture the mood,” and the feeling is like sightseeing through an artist’s eyes. The drawings are in contrast to the earthier nature of much of Wildenhain’s pottery, Drennan explains.
Artists should draw, Wildenhain once wrote, “not only haphazardly once in a while, but often and with dedication, concentration and feeling.”
The French-born Wildenhain studied at Bauhaus, the German school of art and design credited with starting the modernist movement unifying artistic expression and design with craftsmanship and technology. She left Germany for Holland in the 1930s as anti-Semitism rose, and later emigrated to the U.S. before World War II. She left without her husband and fellow ceramist Franz, who had been drafted into the German Army. She began teaching at Pond Farm, an art school colony, in 1942. The couple reunited in 1947, but their marriage failed because Franz apparently resented her success.
The Schwarzes plans to travel in March to Germany for the 100-year celebration of Bauhaus.
