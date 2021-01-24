Siblings can love (but not like) each other

Dear Amy: After becoming a born-again Christian, my brother seemed to feel it was his responsibility to be my moral compass. He critiques my faith, my life and my family. He’s a far-right conservative and never fails to weigh in on any liberal post I make in social media, apparently feeling it necessary to correct my wrong-headedness. He even commented that his son’s liberal opinions weren’t valid. For most of this I just roll my eyes and ignore him.

He has now chosen to voice his disapproval of my daughter. Why? Because she, with a successful career and beautiful family, is gay. He stated that while he loves my child, he can’t condone her lifestyle.

As for my relationship with my brother, I’m not sure I want to get over this hurdle. I love him, I just don’t like him much right now, and I’m not sure that it’s worth maintaining a relationship when he keeps thumping me with his superiority and his Bible.

— Seething Sister

Dear Seething: Your brother has answered this for you: You can continue to love him, while not condoning HIS lifestyle.