Gray is far from drab.
This subtle but sophisticated color is contemporary – perfect for the modern bride. Pair this neutral with rich plum, bright yellow, dramatic emerald green, shades of blue or pink to set the mood. Gray can go it alone, too, in shades from whisper-pale to deepest charcoal, but looks fab with white or ecru.
There are warm and cool grays. Some grays have blue or purple undertones, while others veer towards green or yellow. This will impact whether the color appears crisp and clean, or romantic and a little dreamy.
A gray wedding dress or a gown with gray details like ribbon and trim may make a bride’s heart sing. Bridesmaids can look charming or cosmopolitan, depending on the dress style. A groom and his men always look fabulous in gray.
So, what’s not to love about gray? Here are some ideas for incorporating it into your wedding.
