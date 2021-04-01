Sexting inspires unkind comparisons

Dear Amy: My wife’s best friend recently went through a period where she was unhappy in her marriage.

She began sexting with willing male partners and then sharing some of the pictures she had received with my wife.

I know about this because my wife asked me to fix the Wi-Fi on her phone.

While I was working on her phone, her friend texted one of these photos.

Alarmed and a little shocked, I opened the text message string and found myself in a world of hurt.

My wife was not only tacitly giving her friend permission to send these pictures, but she was comparing my physique unfavorably to these men.

When I confronted my wife about this, her first reaction was to change the passcode on her phone.

She has since apologized, but I’m still having trouble.

I can’t seem to shake the feeling that she finds me unattractive when compared to other men, and whenever her friend is around, I feel very embarrassed and ashamed knowing that my body was described unfavorably to her in such explicit detail.

What should I do?