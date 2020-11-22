Scotch and wine might lead to problem for retiree

One obvious way to address your concerns is to cut down. You could cut your consumption in half by substituting flavored seltzer for one cocktail and one glass of wine (drink it from your favorite tumbler).

Dear Amy: I’m a doctor. I am on the front lines treating COVID patients. I have watched the cycle of fear, sadness, and guilt when I tell a patient they have tested positive. Then again, watching the family go through their cycle of denial, anger, and sadness as I give them the phone call that their loved one is indeed dying.

I know I’m not the only provider who has experienced this, or the first time you are probably hearing this story.

I am in a long-distance relationship with someone not in medicine. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we knew that because of our jobs, traveling to see one another would be limited. I have spent hours on the phone with him telling him about scenes at the hospital like they are clips from a war movie. He has grieved with me at the state of our world.

We have a week to see each other over Thanksgiving. He would like to see his family, which I support. But he is adamant that he will not wear a mask during the visit. After seeing so many patients with similar stories of exposure after a family gathering, I feel like I can’t participate.