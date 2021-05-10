'Save-the-Date’ doesn’t lead to an invitation

I don’t want to make things awkward, so I have not asked the others in our group if they received invites, nor have I questioned my friend.

I don’t want to potentially make anyone feel bad. I had purchased a few new dresses and was looking forward to celebrating my friend’s big day with my school family. Now I’m not sure what to do with this?

– Confused and Disappointed

Dear Confused: I am currently in possession of three summertime “Save-the-Dates” for wedding celebrations that still might not happen.

This past year has been so challenging for people trying to have wedding celebrations – please approach this with an understanding and tolerant attitude.

And ask her! Contact her to say, “I completely understand if your wedding plans have changed and your guest list has decreased, but I have a Save-the-Date and didn’t receive an invitation, so I’m still unsure of your final plans. Sorry to nudge you – I know things have been crazy – but please let me know if I’m still invited. If not, no worries, and I’ll send love and good vibes to you on the day.”

Dear Amy: Recently, I have had several friends ask me if I intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19.