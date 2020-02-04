4 romantic fragrances for the bride

Float down the aisle on a faint cloud of fragrance to meet your intended. One of these scents could be the finishing touch to polish your bridal look.

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

What could be more perfect for a bride than this sparkling, romantic fragrance that is a delicate blend of Sicilian orange essence and notes of pink peony and Damascus rose, with white musks as a finishing touch.

La Vie Est Belle

As you walk your path to happiness, “Life is beautiful,” the French say. This scent is happy and feminine with aromas of lovely irises, patchouli and sweet praline with floral notes of sambac, jasmine and Tunisian orange blossoms.

Kat Von D Beauty’s Saint

Soft, alluring and dreamy, this fragrance is a sweet bouquet of jasmine and tiare flower with notes of mandarin orange, caramel and Mirabelle plum. Vanilla, sandalwood and creamy musk build romance and warmth. Wear it alone or layered with Kat Von D’s sister fragrance, “Sinner.”

Miu Miu L’ Eau Rose

A soft floral fragrance created from sweet lily of the valley, black currant cassis wrapped in notes of sophisticated musk. The appealing scent is packaged in an iconic matelasse bottle of transparent glass with navy blue collar, beautiful on a bride’s vanity table.