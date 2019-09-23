CEDAR FALLS -- When someone “outdoes themselves,” it means they leap beyond all expectations, going for the sky and flying high — to everyone’s surprise.
It happens: The dean of a business school writes a best-selling love story that becomes an Oscar-nominated movie. Three pretty good unknown tenors almost win “America’s Got Talent” and become a hot musical property nationwide.
And the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, in their 90th season opener Saturday night in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center's Great Hall, performed on a professional level that would have been at home in any major concert venue, including Carnegie Hall.
The local semi-professional orchestral musicians simply outdid themselves. The 500-member audience responded enthusiastically and spontaneously with multiple well-deserved standing ovations.
Kudos to conductor Jason Weinberger for putting together a nicely balanced program of new and standard repertoire, chestnuts often heard along with pieces never or seldom performed.
Florence Price (1887-1953), recognized as the first African-American woman composer of symphonic repertoire, composed the concert opener. Her little-known “Concert Overture No. 1” based on “Sinner Please Don’t Let This Harvest Pass” was full of surprises as the spiritual’s endearing tune folded in and out of the orchestra’s full power, sounding Wagnerian at times, then returning to that graceful quiet melody. It was captivating, and left me wanting to hear more from Florence Price.
Comes now Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera, Cuban by birth residing in Minneapolis, and heralded for his extraordinary jazz piano skills as a 12-year-old prodigy in Havana. With the symphony he performed what he called “The true American national anthem”— George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Of course “Rhapsody” remains one of the best-known and beloved orchestral pieces, now nearly a century old, and still rings throughout movie soundtracks and serves worldwide as a quintessentially American bluesy/classical experiment. Herrera played it with punch, precision and showmanship that left the audience thrilled from that opening clarinet trill and glissando to the sweep of the great final melody.
For a brief encore, Herrera played “Malaguena” — familiar piano (and flamenco guitar) work composed by fellow Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona. This was a surprise —an unprogrammed piece with the orchestra that they had rehearsed — most encores are solos. Again, Herrera’s showmanship brought the audience to its feet, with the orchestra rising to the work’s rhythmically exciting challenges.
The second half was the orchestral tour de force “Scheherazade,” by the Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. It’s an extended symphonic setting of the Arabic “1001 Nights” tale in four movements that build to the final “Festival at Baghdad” movement that roars with sheer orchestral power. Each of the orchestra’s principals offered distinctive solos, including Eric Wachmann (clarinet — who also shone in "Rhapsody in Blue"), Randy Grabowski on trumpet, Greg Morton on bassoon, Dan Mallow on horn, Claudia Anderson on flute, and especially Concertmaster Anita Tucker on violin, who offered a final soaring solo on her instrument’s highest registers that was breathtaking.
The evening ended with the audience on its feet again, actually shouting its raucous approval. This was far more than hometown appreciation for good playing. It was a spontaneous eruption of approval for a beloved orchestra that had just offered one of the best — if not the best — concert in its long history.
Can the orchestra equal or even top that in its several 90th season concerts to come? What a challenge, and what an opportunity!
