REVIEW: 'Wait Until Dark' is psychological thrill ride with talented ensemble

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Community Playhouse’s current show, "Wait Until Dark," is a masterful thrill ride. The psychological thriller, set in the 1940's, tells the story of Susan, a woman who recently lost her sight, who is dragged into a dangerous web when criminals stash valuable loot in her unsuspecting husband’s bag. The script is tightly written with twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
Sights and sounds onstage transport the audience to the 1940's before the actors utter a word. Technical director Scott Schuster creates an incredibly detailed set furnished with appliances and details from the period.
Costume director Jana Poole-Fairbanks, who brought the characters of "Beauty and the Beast" to life with her amazing designs and construction during last season's summer musical, shows how subtle she can be by dressing characters in the everyday clothes of the time period.
Director Greg Holt pays attention to the details, as well, including acquiring an antique long cane from the 1940's for Susan, played by Kelsi Hansen, who is making her stage debut. Hansen is blind.
Hansen and fellow newcomer Trace Moustakas join veteran actors Grant Tracey, Joe Frenna, Carrsan Morrissey, Natalie Lindaman and Shelby Davis in a talented ensemble that leaves everything on the stage.
"Wait Until Dark" by Frederick Knott was on Broadway in 1966. This stage version is an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher published in 2013. "Wait Until Dark" was adapted into a 1967 movie starring Audrey Hepburn. For those audience members who have seen the film, seeing the story presented as a play is a lesson in what is so great about live performance. You feel the sounds as well as hear them. You share the same space and air with the characters and that allows you to live the story with them.
This is the perfect show to bring along a friend that has never experienced live theater. They will be glad you shared "Wait Until Dark" with them.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hope Martin Theatre in the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Tickets can be ordered online at www.wcpbhct.org, by phone at 291-4494 Tuesday through Friday 1 to 6 p.m., or at the door.
