REVIEW: 'Wait Until Dark' is psychological thrill ride with talented ensemble

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Community Playhouse’s current show, "Wait Until Dark," is a masterful thrill ride. The psychological thriller, set in the 1940's, tells the story of Susan, a woman who recently lost her sight, who is dragged into a dangerous web when criminals stash valuable loot in her unsuspecting husband’s bag. The script is tightly written with twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Sights and sounds onstage transport the audience to the 1940's before the actors utter a word. Technical director Scott Schuster creates an incredibly detailed set furnished with appliances and details from the period.

Costume director Jana Poole-Fairbanks, who brought the characters of "Beauty and the Beast" to life with her amazing designs and construction during last season's summer musical, shows how subtle she can be by dressing characters in the everyday clothes of the time period.

Director Greg Holt pays attention to the details, as well, including acquiring an antique long cane from the 1940's for Susan, played by Kelsi Hansen, who is making her stage debut. Hansen is blind.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hansen and fellow newcomer Trace Moustakas join veteran actors Grant Tracey, Joe Frenna, Carrsan Morrissey, Natalie Lindaman and Shelby Davis in a talented ensemble that leaves everything on the stage.