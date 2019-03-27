WATERLOO -- The latest production by the Waterloo Community Playhouse, “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” is a hand-clapping good time. Saturday night’s large crowd clapped and whistled and did everything but sing along to the familiar songs.
“Ring of Fire “is not a traditional musical. It's more like a rousing concert celebrating the music that Cash wrote or made famous in performances. Biographical exposition is kept short, and the audience is allowed to enjoy the music without trying to fit the songs into a life story. The production does not depend on biography, but moves forward with the pulse and rhythm of the music itself.
“Ring of Fire” is also unlike other bio-musicals because there is no Cash impersonator. Everyone in the cast, male and female, sings Cash’s tunes, so music is not limited to one person playing a guitar and singing a melody line. The songs are newly arranged with fresh rhythms and harmonies sung in duets, quartets and ensembles.
The close harmony of three principal female cast members — Cassidy Atchison, Chelsey Linza and Hannah Smith — in the opening montage let the audience know right away that there were talented musicians onstage. The fine acapella moment in “ O Come, Angel Band” in the first act was heart- and show-stopping.
Near the end of Act I, Tony John and Carole Deeds brought us together with the title song “Ring of Fire” in front of a vivid screen projection of a circle of fire. In the second act, Nathanael Smith delivered a strong solo of “Delia’s Gone”(although it is perhaps my least favorite Cash song showcased because of the tongue-in-cheek domestic violence theme). Joshua Pannhoff and John really delivered on the crowd favorite “A Boy Named Sue” in a character-driven duet.
All the cast's voices are strong. As the singers continue to own the country music rhythm and idiom, they will only get more confident as the show's run goes on.
The set, designed and constructed by Director Greg Holt and Scott Schuster, is rustic and reminds me, in spirit, of the old Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, home of the original Grand Ole Opry. It is spacious, flexible and has interesting levels and spaces for vocal combinations. The new projection system gives us photos and backdrops that really expand the sense of openness.
Center stage, as they should be, is a kicking great band! The band is a full character in this show, not an accompaniment hidden away in a pit. It is worth the price of admission just to experience the tight groove of these musicians. I was personally struck by the energy and musicality of the keyboard player Bryan Houts. The band's talent reminds me that there’s an active live music scene locally, and I’ll keep names on my radar of basssist Andrew Clohessey, drummer Ed Flack and Jon Purdy with his band Zoot and Newt Band.
Jana Poole-Fairbanks continues to do great costume work for WCP productions. Cowboy boots, jeans, hats and western dresses are casual and familiar. There is a simplicity in the costuming that honors Cash’s own simplicity that earned him the nickname, “Man in Black.”
Thanks to Director Holt and music director Jim Waterbury for delivering a show that is fresh, joyful and just a plain old good time!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.