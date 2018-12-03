CEDAR FALLS – “Every idiot who goes about with ‘Merry Christmas’ on his lips, should be boiled with his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly through his heart!”
With that ill-humored pronouncement, Joe Frenna owned the Oster Regent Theatre stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in Friday’s opening night performance of “A Christmas Carol the New Musical.” Frenna, a veteran actor, is convincing as the flint-hearted miser whose words drip with disdain as he ridicules the Christmas spirit in his meek employee Bob Cratchit (Dean Messerly) and nephew Fred (Taylor Vessel) with a well-placed “Bah … humbug!”
Anita Ross, artistic director at the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, is at the helm of this fresh and appealing Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Steve Parsons and John Popa’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic has Broadway in its bones, delivering some clever songs and several stand-out performances by local talent.
As the story unfolds, Frenna’s Scrooge is frightened, embittered and lonely, an old man who fears the world and sees his life laid bare by the ghosts of his past, present and future. Frenna has several songs, but he doesn’t as much as sing as growl. His voice is sometimes harsh and discordant and intentionally unmusical, which exactly matches his character.
His dismissive words come back to haunt Scrooge on Christmas Eve when he is visited by his dead partner Jacob Marley (Jack Worthington), who shows him the heavy chains of guilt he wears, each link forged of “My own free will, and of my own free will I wore it,” for having not been a better man. The ghost’s entrance into Scrooge’s bed chamber is made all the more dramatic through the stage magic of special effects and Worthington’s top-notch delivery.
The ghosts of Christmas Past and Present simply shine. Emily Warigi, with her sweet singing voice in “Wandering,” is ethereal and gently resolved as she guides Scrooge through his early years. Ann Frenna is mesmerizing as the ghost of Christmas Present. Her voice and manner are charming, genuine and warm, but commanding, as well. She turns steely as she exhorts Scrooge to not look away from ignorance and want in the world.
Messerly is wonderful as the much-maligned Cratchit. In Scrooge’s overbearing and bullying presence, Messerly’s body language is timid and tentative. With his young disabled son, Tiny Tim, and his family, he is loving and kind. Messerly and Norman Warigi, who is positively angelic in the Tiny Tim role, share a tender, almost heart-breaking duet in “A Child Alone.”
Steve Parson’s modern score is well played by the pit orchestra, conducted by Leonard Upham. Alan Malone’s well-designed set easily shifts from scene to scene. Jean Carlisle and Liane Nichols have created a marvelous collection of colorful period costumes. Taylor Vessel’s plaid pants and the women’s cloaks, in particular, evoke 1880’s London and the holiday season.
Start your holiday season at this production through Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre.
