CEDAR FALLS -- A festive air enlivened the lobby and Great Hall of the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on Saturday, as the wcfsymphony, led by its Music Director Jason Weinberger, presented its gala opening of the season.
The concert was preceded by remarks in the lobby from Director of Corporate Development Jim Miller and new Executive Director Rich Frevert, followed by a discussion of the music by Weinberger and the day’s piano soloist, Simone Dinnerstein. Also of interest in the lobby was a large bulletin board adorned with photos of the orchestra’s regular members, with some biographical information, sponsored by Community Bank and Trust. In addition, small cards for each regular player, with biographical information on the back, similar to a pack of baseball cards, were made available to the public, sponsored by ACES Managed IT Services. I found both of these helpful in giving a personality to the orchestra members, who traditionally don formal black and remain anonymous on stage to give prominence to the composer and his music. Kudos to ACES and Community Bank and Trust.
The concert opened with a curious and nearly unknown early work of Tchaikowsky’s — his Overture to Voyevoda, Op. 3 (1868), composed for his early opera of that name, done at the close of his student years. The opera is not performed, and Tchaikowsky himself renounced the work and tried to destroy it, though it was later reconstructed from parts. I found it worth hearing, though not exactly worth celebrating.
The piece opened with the four horns circulating a short motive amongst themselves — a compositional idea not heard before or after in music history, to my knowledge. After a reflective middle section led by woodwinds, a more lively final movement was the most “Tchaikowsky-like,” exhibiting flowing string patterns that were a portent of his iconic string passages to come. The finale burst forth in a strange and baffling metric pattern, a mystery to me until one of my informants revealed that it was a mixture of quintuple and triple meter. What an odd time and place for this to occur ... is this use of quintuple meter a first indulgence of his attraction to this time signature, that appeared in full bloom in his sixth symphony a quarter-century later? The work was a fascinating look into the past, and it was fortunate to have survived.
The first half closed with the local premiere of piano concerto No. 3, by American Composer Philip Glass (b. 1937). The wcfsymphony took part in a commissioning consortium of 12 U.S. orchestras to commission the work, which was written for New York-based pianist Simone Dinnerstein, who has been travelling the country for each premiere.
Glass is often identified with the term “minimalism,” a description with which he is undoubtedly tired. The term refers to the use of long-term repetition of short musical features to create a slowly evolving musical landscape. In the case of this concerto, the term could be put to use to describe the patient establishment of an emotional response. The concerto, for soloist and strings, is reflective and “ruminative” without contrast, and to generalize, consists of simple arpeggios and basic triadic harmony—endlessly recycled.
Dinnerstein played from a computer tablet on the music rack, thus avoiding what I’m sure would have been an impossible task of memorization. One cannot describe “technique” in this work as one could in normal piano concertos, but Dinnerstein played with a deft and sensitive touch, and mastered the skills necessary to bring the piece to the audience, including her masterful and contemplative stage presence.
And did the piece reach the audience? I can give you a summary of my evolving response, over its 34-minute length:
“How many times to I have to listen to that ******* arpeggio again?"
"This is like watching somebody sleep — didn’t Andy Warhol make a 12-hour film of that?"
"My God, this is endless….."
"Hey, at least I’m experiencing some calm and peace coming over me ... "
"There’s our C major arpeggio yet again ... "
Listen to that amazing C major arpeggio ..."
"Every note is new every time ..."
"Hey, I’m in a pretty good place — every note is just about perfect right
where it is ..."
"Coooool."
And thus is the genius of Philip Glass — this is a truly novel expression of what sound can do to you, coming from another universe. He knows what he’s doing, and when it happens to you, you know he was successful. (If it didn’t “come over you,” you were in for a long 34 minutes. On the other hand, I talked to someone who had a “vision of his late father” during the work.) What this concerto’s future will be is anyone’s guess — but I think that Dinnerstein (and of course Glass) have done the world a service by bringing it forth.
The evening closed with Tchaikowsky’s massive and beloved Symphony No. 5. There are three early symphonies by the Russian Romantic master, occasionally played and respected. But it is 4, 5 and 6 that are at the pinnacle of the symphonic repertoire. (And incidentally, it may surprise you to know that there is a marvelous Tchaikowsky 7th — left unfinished at his death and reconstructed by a colleague, and given a spectacular recording by Ormandy and Philadelphia about 60 years ago. I’d travel anywhere to hear it live.)
But Saturday we heard the 5th — one of the great warhorses. The orchestra was in terrific form. Our strings — small in number but accomplished and diligent — did a superb job in handling the exhausting challenges given them. Special commendations go to everyone — powerful brass (I could mention everyone, but will confine myself to hornist Dan Malloy, who managed the great slow movement solo with artistry, and veteran bass trombonist Bard Mackey, who excelled in some of the great moments in his instrument’s literature), woodwinds (clarinetists Wachmann and McCandless had the most prominent parts, but flutes, oboes and bassoons also triumphed.
Conductor Jason Weinberger paid special attention to variety of expression and clarity of part writing, and went far beyond the simple employment of power that sometimes characterizes performances of the work.
The symphony is long and exhausting, to be sure, but the audience response shows that the piece retains its ability to enchant and inspire.
Should you be reading this and considering attending some of this season’s concerts, I urge you to do so. A marvelous and varied set of programs lies ahead.
Thanks are due to our sponsors, who made Saturday evening’s concert possible: Russell and Diane Curtis, Brad and Sandy Jensen, Buzz Anderson, The Western Home Communities, The Gallagher Family Foundation, Community Bank and Trust, ACES Managed IT Services, The Courier, Iowa Public Radio, and the McElroy Trust.
The symphony next appears on Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. in Gallagher-Bluedorn, with “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Thomas Tritle holds emeritus status at the School of Music of UNI, and is the former principal horn and program note writer for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
